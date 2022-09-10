Mt. Juliet racer William Hale will be in the Sept. 17 lineup at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway with a trio of fellow young Wilson County drivers who are in the thick of a tight championship battle.
Unfortunately for Hale, he’s not in contention, having skipped most of this season’s schedule due to a long run of sour luck and setbacks.
Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho is in first place, Gladeville’s Hunter Wright in second, and Mt. Juliet’s Chase Johnson in fourth. With three races to go, chances are one of them will claim the Fairgrounds title, one of the top prizes in short-track racing.
Hale, meanwhile, won’t be part of the conversation.
But he’s not bitter.
“No, not a bit,” he says. “I know all three of those guys, and I’m happy for them. They’ve had good seasons and they deserve to be where they are. I’m proud of them.”
Four years ago Hale, now 22, appeared on course to be among the future contenders. He won Rookie of the Year – joining such notable past rookie winners as Darrell Waltrip, Sterling Marlin and Bobby Hamilton – and the future couldn’t have been brighter.
Then the wheels came off – sometimes literally. Crashes and car failures took the wind out of the sails of his early success.
“It was just one thing after another,” Hale says.
“It seemed like we couldn’t get out of our own way. We worked hard and tried everything in our power to get things turned around, but we couldn’t seem to catch a break.”
In one race last season Hale came in 3rd – his best finish in years – only to be disqualified after his car fluked post-race weight inspection.
“It passed pre-race inspection,” said a puzzled Hale. “I don’t understand how it’s weight changed during the race.”
Discouraged, Hale earlier this year decided to try his luck elsewhere. He loaded up his car and went off to race at tracks in Virginia and North Carolina. At famed Hickory (N.C.) Speedway, where NASCAR legends once raced, he posted an impressive third-place finish. Unfortunately, his Virginia race ended with mechanical problems.
“The trips were kinda up and down, like my career,” he says.
Hale, who is assisted in his racing by grandfather Alan, is making tentative plans for next season.
“We’ve got a couple of things going, but we don’t have anything to talk about yet,” he says. “We’re keeping things in-house. But I’m not giving up. We’re not done yet.”
Hale plans to wind up the season at the Fairgrounds, running Pro Late Model features on Sept. 17, Oct. 8 and Oct. 30.
As he watches his three local racing buddies battle for the championship, is he tempted to ponder what might have been?
“No, I’m not going to play couch quarterback and think, ‘That could have been me,’” he says. “Maybe someday I’ll be in their place.”