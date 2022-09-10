Racing William Hale

Mt. Juliet racer William Hale

 William Hale Motorsports

Mt. Juliet racer William Hale will be in the Sept. 17 lineup at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway with a trio of fellow young Wilson County drivers who are in the thick of a tight championship battle.

Unfortunately for Hale, he’s not in contention, having skipped most of this season’s schedule due to a long run of sour luck and setbacks.