Saint back Thomas shines in loss -
MT. JULIET -- JaMarion Thomas ran for 312 yards and four touchdowns, but he couldn’t outrun Middle Tennessee Christian’s passing attack as Mt. Juliet Christian lost a weather-delayed game 47-24 Friday at Capt. Barry Wilmore Field.
The start of the homecoming game was delayed two-and-one-half hours by rain and lightning, eventually ending after midnight.
Thomas, a receiver most of the season, lined up at quarterback for the second consecutive game because of a season-ending injury to starter Christian Link. He took direct snaps in a shotgun formation and occasionally lined up at running back. And don't forget his role as MJCA’s starting safety.
He finished the game with 19 rushing attempts, 12 in the second half.
The Saints (1-8, 1-5 in Division II-A East) were eliminated from a playoff spot with one game remaining in the regular season, next Friday at Donelson Christian Academy, which has already clinched the region’s No. 1 seed for the playoffs.
“We are down to 17 kids and are doing the best we can,” MJCA head coach Dan Davis said. “But next week is a rivalry game (at DCA) and the kids are excited and really looking forward to it.”
MTCS forced four turnovers (two fumbles, two interceptions) and scored touchdowns after three of them. The Saints also hurt themselves with for 12 penalties for 90 yards.
But then they kept snapping the ball to Thomas.
He scored his first touchdown on a 31-yard run in the second quarter that cut the MTCS lead to 14-6. Late in the third quarter he had a 24-yard run to set up his second touchdown, a 4-yard run that made the score 34-12.
Thomas scored his final two touchdowns in the fourth quarter. After an MTCS punt put the ball at the MJCA 6-yard line, Thomas took a pitch from backup quarterback Noah Kleinman and ran 94 yards for a touchdown.
It was the second-longest touchdown run in school history, trailing Alex Pittman’s 98-yard TD jaunt.
Five minutes later, Thomas ran 46 yards down the sideline for his final touchdown.
“I don’t go off the field until coach tells me to and that is fine with me,” said Thomas, who scored three touchdowns in a game earlier this season.
The Cougars’ Aden Hooper passed for four scores — all in the first half — as MTCS (4-4, 4-1) scored at least 35 points for the third game in a row.
Hooper finished the game completing 14-of-28 passes for 220 yards and the four touchdowns.
MTCS receiver Jonathan Burns had five catches for 113 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half.
The Cougars led 28-6 at halftime after Harrison Gant caught a touchdown pass on the final play of the half.