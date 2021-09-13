Saints slip to 2-2 on the season

MT. JULIET - Coming off back-to-back heartbreaking losses, Middle Tennessee Christian made sure it wasn't close with a 56-27 win over Mt. Juliet Christian Friday at Ed Suey Field.

MTCS, which earned its first victory, opened the scoring on a 35-yard pass from Aden Hooper to Gabe Howell to take an early 8-7 lead.

The Cougars led 29-14 at the half before Mt. Juliet Christian pulled within 29-21 in the third quarter.

However, MTCS scored 14 unanswered points to go up 43-21 en route to the big win.

Eli Wilson had a huge game for the Cougars, rushing for more than 200 yards. He scored four touchdowns, including one on a pick-6 that covered 100 yards and another via the air from Hooper.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy's quarterback Noah Kleinmann completed 19-of-38 pass attempts for 182 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for two scores and was picked off five times.

Tyler Barnes caught eight passes for 66 yards and a TD; Tyler Carter had four catches for 42 yards and a score while Tristian Carter had two receptions for 52 and a TD.

MJCA senior JaMarion Thomas ran 12 times for 126 yards and a touchdown.

Now 2-2, MJCA travels to Leiper's Fork Sept. 17 for a meeting with Grace Christian Academy of Franklin.

MTCS takes a record of 1-3 on the road to Jackson for a contest with Trinity Christian.