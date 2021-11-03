WOODY’S WOODS & WATERS -
Come Saturday, thousands of hunters will shoulder their muzzleloaders, check their powder, and trapse back into the 18th century.
Nov. 6 is the opening of deer muzzleloader season, which over the years has grown in popularity for a number of reasons:
The early-autumn weather is ideal, the deer are plentiful and the nostalgic yearn for an earlier, simpler time grows stronger as modern technology continues to take the hunt out of hunting.
“I like the challenge of trying to kill a deer the way the frontiersmen did,” says Lebanon’s Clarence Dies, who hunts with a flintlock rifle that shoots black powder and molded lead balls, the same as used by Daniel and Davy and other long-hunters who prowled the wilderness.
“Could I kill more deer with a modern rifle?” Clarence says. “Sure. But there’s more to deer hunting than killing a deer.”
A few years ago Clarence and I were hunting on his Wilson County farm and I killed a six-point buck just after dawn with my modern in-line muzzleloader. It shoots plastic-jacketed Sabots and clean-burning powder pellets. It also has a scope.
Clarence sticks with his frontier-era replica flintlock and messy black powder, notorious for mis-firing on damp days. (The powder in the rifle’s firing pan sometimes ignites with a flash, but fails to detonate the charge in the breech, hence the term “flash in the pan.”)
As we dragged my deer across the field, a forkhorn buck suddenly stepped from a cedar thicket 25 yards away – an easy shot.
Clarence raised his flintlock, aimed, and pulled the trigger. Click! Mis-fire.
The buck wheezed and stamped its hoof, but didn’t run. I whispered for Clarence to use my muzzleloader, which I had re-loaded after dropping my deer.
Instead, he started fumbling to re-load his flintlock – drawing out the long ramrod, reaching for his powder horn and trying to seat a ball on a greased patch. The deer whirled and disappeared.
Clarence says such experiences put hunting into perspective.
“It makes you appreciate the challenges our ancestors faced,” he says. “If I have a mis-fire and the deer gets away, I won’t go hungry like they and their families did. And I won’t get scalped or chewed up by a bear while trying to re-load.”
Clarence is such a stickler for authenticity that, in addition to using a flintlock, he wears a home-made buckskin jacket, leather moccasins and beaver-skin hat. (In deference to safety regulations, he dons an orange vest and hat in the woods.)
I’m not so historically dedicated. I wear modern (i.e. warm and dry) clothing, and use a scope to compensate for aging eyesight.
Every year the Indian Summer days of muzzleloader season become more appealing, as old bones become less immune to seeping winter cold.
And the basics of the hunt remain unchanged: my muzzleloader booms and belches smoke, and, heart pounding, I duck below the gray cloud to see – hopefully – a deer on the ground.
Just like Daniel and Davy did.