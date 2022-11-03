Muzzleloader deer season opens Nov. 5, and thousands of hunters will be taking to fields and forests to try to bring home venison the way the first frontiersmen did.
Well, almost.
Today’s modern muzzleloaders are a far cry from the 18th-century flintlock rifles carried into Tennessee by the early explorers and settlers. Most shoot synthetic smokeless powder or pellets, and plastic-seated Sabots instead of black powder and punkin balls seated on bear-greased patches.
But the basics are still the same.
Each load of powder and bullet is tamped down the muzzle with a ramrod, a spark ignites the powder charge, and a hunter usually gets only one shot, so he has to make it count.
Back in the summer the Tennessee Fish & Game Commission considered changing the definition of “muzzleloader,” as evolving technology has made the guns almost identical to modern rifles. It settled on a simple definition: a muzzleloader is a gun that is loaded through the muzzle.
Muzzleloader hunters can continue to use such accessories and accoutrements as synthetic powder, Sabots, percussion caps and scopes.
Some muzzleloader traditionalists shun all of that in favor of old-fashioned flintlocks identical to the ones carried by the bygone long-hunters. (There are two theories about the derivation of the term “long hunter.” One is that it came from the long hunts the early explorers went on, sometimes a year or more. The other theory is that it refers to the long barrels of the rifles the hunters carried.)
However the term evolved, Lebanon’s Clarence Dies is one: a modern-day long-hunter.
Dies hunts deer with an 18th century replica flintlock loaded with black powder carried in powder horn like the one David Crockett used.
A dash of powder primes the firing pan, and a spark from a notched flint ignites the charge and fires a molded lead punkin spiraling down the long, rifled barrel.
Well, sometimes. Flintlock rifles frequently mis-fire. It happens when the powder in the pan ignites with a flash, but fails to detonate the charge in the barrel. (Hence the term “a flash in the pan.)
Usually damp powder is the cause of a mis-fire, and has cost Dies numerous deer over the years – deer he could have bagged with a modern muzzleloader.
But Dies – who also dresses the part in home-sewn buckskins and beaver-skin hat – believes there’s more to muzzleloader hunting than bagging a buck. It’s about carrying on a centuries-old tradition and trying to bring home venison the way his ancestors did.
The scenario hasn’t changed over the centuries: the muzzleloader booms, smoke belches from the barrel, and the hunter-- heart pounding -- ducks below the acrid cloud, hoping to see a deer the ground.
Just like the frontiersmen did.