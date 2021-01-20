The photo is blurry, but if you look closely you may detect a weird-looking critter with a long, pointed nose, squinted eyes and laid-back ears.
That’s what a hunter in Giles County saw when he checked the chip on his trail cam at the end of deer season.
In addition to the usual deer, turkeys and coyotes, he discovered a photo of what appears to be either a mongoose, a giant rat or a duck-billed platypus darting in front of the camera.
He sent it to me for further analysis and I passed it along to some hunting buddies to get their opinion.
One thinks it’s a scurrying rabbit.
One insists it’s the hind hoof of a leaping deer.
One is certain it’s a blurred bobcat.
One claims it’s a shadow on a log.
One voted for an armadillo, and another for Millard Filmore.
We’ll never know for sure what it is, and not knowing is what makes it fun.
Remember all those reports about panther sightings? For years wildlife experts scoffed at them. They said the last panthers – also known as mountain lions, pumas and catamounts -- disappeared from the state in the late 1800s. Even back then, they insisted, there was no such thing as a black panther.
My grandma, Harriett Hedgecoth, said otherwise.
She was born in 1884 in the rugged wilds of the Cumberland Mountains, and as a little girl she was followed home from school one evening by a screaming panther. She made a final sprint to the cabin, with the squalling cat growing closer and closer.
If my grandma had been slower, or the panther had been faster, I wouldn’t be here.
Her father’s hounds treed the panther and he shot it. Later in life Grandma Harriett remembered it clearly: big, yellow eyes, giant paws and a long tail that curled at tip. She said it was coal black.
I’ll take my grandma’s word over the wildlife experts’. She was there. They weren’t.
Those same experts eventually admitted they were wrong about there being no panthers in Tennessee after they kept showing up on trail cams, roadways and back yards.
But they claimed the giant cats that were being spotted were exotic pets that had escaped or been set free by their owners. They insisted there was no wild, breeding population.
Finally, amid overwhelming evidence, they back-peddled. They said panthers are indeed here. Armadillos and coyotes migrated in from the Southwest, so why not indigenous panthers?
Rare and previously unknown species are being discovered in remote areas around the world.
We can put a man on the moon, but we’re not sure what’s prowling around on earth.
Some even believe Bigfoot is lurking somewhere out there.
But, like the mystery creature in Giles County, purported photos of the big guy tend to be blurred and inconclusive.
We can rule out Millard Filmore, but let’s keep an open mind about the rest.