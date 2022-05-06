BOWLING GREEN, KY - No. 6 seeded Cumberland blew a 6-3 lead in the bottom of the ninth when Maxwell Baldaccini belted a two-out, three-run walk off homer to lift No. 3 Georgetown to a 9-6 victory over the Phoenix Thursday in the Mid-South Conference Championships at the Bowling Green Park.
“We just let it slip away,” CU head coach Ryan Hunt said. “We had a few chances to tack on some runs early in the game, we just left some guys stranded. Now you have to dig down deeps and be tough.”
With the loss, Cumberland slipped to 11-41 on the season and is scheduled to play the loser of the Bethel v. Campbellsville game Friday at 7 p.m. -- weather permitting.
Phoenix first baseman and MSC Player of the Year Nolan Machibroda went 3-for-4, driving in four runs with two long home runs.
“It’s pretty important but at the end of the day it’s baseball and we’re supposed to have fun and that’s what we’re trying to do,” Machibroda said.
“We’ve got to bounce back tomorrow, play with our backs against the wall, it should be good.”
“If it wasn’t for him we may not of had to worry about this walk off,” Hunt said of Machibroda’s offensive performance.
“Going forward we’ll have to have some guys step up a little bit and drive some runs in any way they can.”
Cumberland finished with 11 hits and stranded eight baserunners.
Santrel Farmer went 3-for-4 while Jayden Hanna added an RBI single.
Coach Hunt deployed three pitchers including starter Cole Eigenhuis who gave up four hits and three runs in five innings against the Tigers. He struck out nine and walked three.
Reliever Alex Smith went three innings, surrendering four earned runs on four hits and three walks.
Closer Ethan Torres was hung with the loss. The lefty walked one and gave up two hits -- including the walk-off HR.
Baldaccini led Georgetown (31-18) with a 2-for-5 effort and three RBI.