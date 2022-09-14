June 23, 24 & 25 -
GLADEVILLE – Area race fans can once again circle June on their 2023 calendar.
NASCAR Wednesday announced next season’s dates, with Nashville Superspeedway’s tripleheader to be held in June for the third straight year.
The action kicks off with a Friday, June 23 truck race, followed by a June 24 Xfinity race and June 25 Cup Series main event.
“It’s about what we anticipated, and I like it,” said track president Erik Moses. “As a promoter you want certainty, so people can plan for it every year.”
All three past NSS title sponsors will remain aboard: the Rackley Roofing 200 truck race, the Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity race and the Ally 400 Cup race.
“I love that,” Moses said. “We’ve had great support from our sponsors, and they’re a big part of the reason for our success.”
Likewise, the renewed sponsorships reflect the sponsors’ satisfaction with the exposure generated by their Superspeedway involvement.
“I’d like to thank so,” Moses said. “We’ve had a great relationship, and I’m glad it’s continuing.”
Last year’s NSS Cup winner, Kyle Larson, went on to capture the Cup Series championship, and this year’s winner, Chase Elliott, is among the playoff contenders for the 2022 title.
“It’s always great to see our winners walk across the stage in the champions ceremony,” Moses said. “I’ll take that anytime.”
This year’s stage will again be in the Music City Center, as NASCAR last week announced it will return its Champion Awards Week to Nashville. The nationally televised event will be held Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.
In addition to NASCAR crowning champions in its three touring series, there will be concerts, driver appearances and other fan attractions as part of the downtown festivities. The Superspeedway, as the host track, will be involved in some of the activities.
“I’m super-excited,” Moses said. “It’s great to have our entire industry descend on Nashville to celebrate our drivers and our sport. It’s great for our fans. I love it, and I hope it continues to come here forever.”
“We’re delighted to brings the celebration to Nashville once again,” said NASCAR marketing official Pete Jung. “The city’s energy and passion for motorsports never ceases to amaze me.”
Fans from the 2022 race weekend who have not yet locked in their seats for 2023 can still do so through the renewal deadline of Wednesday, Oct.19.
Log into “My Account” on NashvilleSuperspeedway.com to renew your seats or call 866-RACE-TIX to discuss options with an account representative.
New customers can purchase 2023 tickets starting at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10.
For information go to www.NashvilleSuperspeedway.com.
Fairgrounds saga - The takeover of Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway by Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI) – owner of Nashville Superspeedway – has yet to be finalized.
An “agreement in principle” was announced last November to grant SMI a 30-year lease to operate the Metro-owned facility, but no contract has been signed.