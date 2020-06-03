NSS will host a top-tier race in 2021 --
DOVER, DE -- NASCAR and Dover Motorsports, Inc. have agreed to host a NASCAR Cup Series race at Nashville Superspeedway in 2021.
"We were energized to see how excited Nashville was to host the NASCAR Cup Series banquet last December," said Denis McGlynn, president & CEO of Dover Motorsports, Inc. "When we built Nashville Superspeedway in 2001 our goal was to one day secure a NASCAR Cup Series race for the venue.
"Nashville, Middle Tennessee and the surrounding market area is filled with passionate race fans. We are thrilled that we were able to collaborate with NASCAR and our television partners to get this done and we can’t wait to put on a great show there in 2021.
"While we have been in discussions with NASCAR for some time about the possibility of bringing the NASCAR Cup Series back to Nashville Superspeedway, plans really just became solidified in recent weeks. We will have many more announcements and exciting updates to share regarding plans for the facility shortly."
The 1.33-mile "D-oval" concrete track was built in 2001 by Dover Motorsports, Inc. and hosted NASCAR- and IRL-sanctioned events until it closed in August of 2011.
The NSS is situated on approximately 1,000 acres in Wilson County's Vine Community, and currently has 25,000 permanent grandstand seats and lights for night racing. Also included on the campus is foundation work for a dirt track, short track and drag strip and infrastructure in place to expand to 150,000 seats.
The property played host to the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, NTT INDYCAR SERIES and other racing series in its history.
Current NASCAR Cup Series competitors who have notched wins at Nashville Superspeedway include Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Clint Bowyer and Austin Dillon.
"Thanks to the collaboration of Dover Motorsports and our broadcast partners, we are excited to bring NASCAR racing back to Nashville, a place where the passion for our sport runs deep," said NASCAR President Steve Phelps.
"The Nashville market is a vital one for our sport, and bringing NASCAR Cup Series racing to Nashville Superspeedway will be an integral building block in helping us further deliver on our promise in creating a dynamic schedule for 2021."
In turn, Dover International Speedway will host only one NASCAR Cup Series race weekend in 2021.
"Our company is excited about the terrific opportunity to not only host a NASCAR Cup Series race weekend but opening our Nashville facility will enable us to host other exciting forms of racing and entertainment options," said Mike Tatoian, executive vice president and chief operating officer for Dover Motorsports, Inc.
The Wilson Post first reported this story 7:15 pm Tuesday, June 2 via Twitter and Facebook.