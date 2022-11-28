NASCAR’s brightest stars will glitter over Music City at this week’s Champions Awards Ceremony, with a great deal of attention fixed on Nashville Superspeedway and Fairgrounds Speedway.
The Superspeedway is searching for a new president to replace Erik Moses who resigned to accept a position with the Fiesta Bowl, while Fairgrounds Speedway is on the verge of being taken over by Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI) which owns the Superspeedway.
Both developments have made national racing news.
“Everybody in the industry will be in town, and a lot of positive attention will be cast on the Superspeedway,” says Moses, who this week completes his tenure with NSS after two seasons.
“It’s tremendous exposure for our sport and for our entire racing community.”
Festivities start Wednesday, Nov. 30 with a variety of fan activities and driver appearances planned for downtown Nashville. The awards ceremony will be held Dec. 1 in the Music City Center.
Chase Elliott, who won the June Ally 400 at NSS, was one of four finalists racing for the championship in the season finale, but lost the Cup title to Joey Logano. Logano will be crowned Friday, along with campions in the Xfinity and truck series.
Elliott, along with retired driver and TV commentator Dale Earnhardt Jr. have been vocal advocates for the SMI takeover of the historic Fairgrounds facility.
SMI will sign a 30-year lease to operate the Metro-owned Fairgrounds track, one of the oldest and most historical in the sport. SMI promises to invest millions of dollars in renovations and expansions, with a goal of bringing back NASCAR Cup racing.
Bristol Motor Speedway – one of SMI’s 11 tracks -- will provide a management group to run the Fairgrounds track, and local racing is expected to be preserved. Some area racers are concerned that local events might be shoved aside if big-league NACAR races come in.
Others, like Mt. Juliet’s Bennie Hamlett who has raced at the Fairgrounds for 34 years, believes a SMI takeover is the track’s only hope for long-term survival.
“I don’t know how much longer it can go on without some major improvements, and SMI has the resources to do whatever it takes,” Hamlett says.
Meanwhile a new Nashville Superspeedway president is expected to be named shortly, although there seems to be no sense of urgency.
“We have a good team in place,” Moses says.
Although the 2023 season doesn’t kick off until February, and NSS’s three NASCAR races – Cup, Xfinity and truck – are sponsored and their dates set, off-season duties continue, including ticket sales, special events and facility upkeep.
The same applies to Fairgrounds Speedway. While its chance of landing a Cup race is at least two years away, SMI’s plans to make the track a state-of-the-art facility will take time.