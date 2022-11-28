Awards_2022_rgb

NASCAR’s brightest stars will glitter over Music City at this week’s Champions Awards Ceremony, with a great deal of attention fixed on Nashville Superspeedway and Fairgrounds Speedway.

The Superspeedway is searching for a new president to replace Erik Moses who resigned to accept a position with the Fiesta Bowl, while Fairgrounds Speedway is on the verge of being taken over by Speedway Motorsports Inc. (SMI) which owns the Superspeedway.