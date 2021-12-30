Willie Allen hopes to put Lebanon’s Brittney Zamora in a NASCAR Camping World Series truck in 2022, capitalizing on her historical victory at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway this past season.
Last summer Zamora – who moved from Washington state to Lebanon to pursue her racing career -- became the first female driver to win a premier race in the track’s 64-year-history.
“We’re working on some things and hope to have an announcement soon,” says Allen, co-owner of W.A.R. Rackley Racing.
He and Lebanon’s Curtis Sutton are partners in the Centerville-based team, with Sutton’s Rackley Roofing the team’s sponsor.
“Brittney is a talented driver, and we hope to get her on the track next season,” Allen says.
Zamora’s history-making victory in a 100-lap Fairgrounds feature generated national attention for the 22-year-old driver, who had already made a major splash in northwest racing circles.
Zamora, who is completing her degree at Washington State University on-line, moved to Middle Tennessee to be near Rackley Racing. She chose Lebanon specifically because an acquaintance lives there.
She says she is excited about the prospect of racing in the NASCAR truck series, as she awaits developments which hinge on securing sponsorships.
Allen, meanwhile, is closely following the Fairgrounds Speedway saga that will impact area racing for decades.
Charlotte, N.C.-based Speedway Motorsports Inc. which earlier purchased Nashville Superspeedway in Gladeville, is attempting to secure a 30-year lease to operate the Metro-owned Fairgrounds track.
The deal has been announced by SMI and Metro, but has yet to be approved by the governing Fair Board, creating concerns that it could be jeopardized.
“I hope it goes through,” says Allen, who got his start at Fairgrounds Speedway and is a former track champion and NASCAR truck series racer. “It will be great for racing in our area. I’ve seen the architect’s drawing (of the planned new Fairgrounds facility) and it looks unbelievable.”
Once the lease is finalized, SMI plans to bring NASCAR racing back to the Fairgrounds in all three series – trucks, Xfinity and Cup. Nashville Superspeedway hosts all three series, but most observers don’t believe there will be a conflict – in fact, they think both tracks will benefit from the doubled exposure and contrasted types of racing.
Some local racers are concerned that the national NASCAR races will nudge aside the weekly series, but SMI officials have indicated that won’t happen.
“I don’t see a negative,” Allen says. “Bringing NASCAR back to the Fairgrounds will benefit everybody in the sport – teams, drivers and fans.”