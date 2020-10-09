The late Wade Bourne, one of the state’s most popular and prolific outdoor writers and an ardent conservationist, will be honored later this month with the opening of the Wade Bourne Nature Center in his Clarksville hometown.
Bourne died in 2016 at the age of 69.
During his decades of work in various outdoors media, Bourne authored six books on hunting and fishing and wrote thousands of magazine stories. He was the Editor-at-Large for Ducks Unlimited Magazine and senior writer for Bassmaster Magazine.
Bourne founded and hosted Wired2Fish/Hunt Radio, a nationally-syndicated program, and also hosted In-Fisherman Radio, also broadcast nation-wide.
In 2003 Bourne was inducted into the Legends of the Outdoors Hall of Fame, and in 2014 was enshrined into the National Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame.
Bourne attended Austin Peay State University and the University of Tennessee, and served as an Air Force pilot.
The Wade Bourne Nature Center will open Oct. 24 and house some of his outdoors works and artifacts. It will feature a spacious community room for events and meetings, a nature exhibit, and an interactive nature area designed for preschoolers.
Detailed information about services and hours of operation are available at www.wadebournenaturecenter.org.
Hunter Ed option -- The TWRA is offering a new on-line option for taking the Hunter Education class, mandatory for anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969 to get a license.
With the pandemic forcing cancellation of most Hunter Education in-person classes, they can be taken on-line, and students can forego the previously-required 4-hour field day.
For details about enrollment, visit hunter-ed.com/Tennessee/
New deer rule -- Deer and turkey hunters are reminded of the TWRA’s new “Tag Before You Drag” rule.
Before deer and turkeys are transported from the field they must be checked in on mobile aps or have a paper “kill tag” attached.
The new regulation is explained in the 2020-21 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide, available at most area outdoors outlets, and on the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org.
The paper tags can be printed out at www.gooutdoorstennessee.com.
CWD testing -- Hunters are asked to drop off harvested deer heads at a locker located at Cedars of Lebanon State Park to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease.
Hunters can drop them off during regular park hours. If that’s not possible, they can be dropped off the following day.
They will be collected by a biologist and shipped off for testing. So far no cases of the deadly deer disease have been found in Middle Tennessee.
