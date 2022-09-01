Undefeated 2022 TSSAA state champ -
Some transitions are natural. Middle to high school. ‘A’ to ‘B’. Cocoon to butterfly.
For Cumberland University freshman Sammy Shires, wrestling to mixed martial arts is as simple as it gets. And following a 2:10 win in the Aries Fight Series in Nashville earlier this month, his wings are spreading wide.
Shires’ dominance on the mat at Rossview High School is well-documented.
As a senior, he broke through for a TSSAA Division I state wrestling championship in the Class AA 138-pound class. It finished off a perfect 55-0 record. He was named an All-American and the All-Midstate Boys Wrestler of the Year by Main Street Preps.
But what’s life without a little extra spice – especially the kind that literally punches you in the face? Shires joined Wildside Fitness in Clarksville when he was 15 years old, and a coach there – Mike Merriman – saw potential not just on the mat, but in a cage, too.
“He brought me into kickboxing,” Shires said. “I trained that for a couple months and ended up getting two fights out of it. Until then, I kept wrestling. The day I turned 18, Mike Merriman told me that he’s going to get me an MMA fight.”
Shires won both his first fight with Aries Fight Series, and his second last week.
He now stands at 2-0 in the cage. His most recent win came on the same night as another former Wildside fighter and Rossview graduate, Nate Landwehr, won a fight, albeit on a much grander stage in the UFC.
The transition for Shires has been seamless. His background of dominance in wrestling already gives him a significant advantage over most fighters in his weight class, and with training in other martial arts disciplines at Wildside, his game is becoming more rounded.
“When I’m wrestling, I’m strictly focused on wrestling, nothing else,” Shires said.
“But when it comes to MMA, we’ll have three different practices and one big practice that covers everything in MMA. We’ll do striking, we’ll do ground work, we’ll do things on the cage. We’ll work from different positions, then we’ll work in different parts of martial arts.”
With zero losses between the mat and the cage in over a year, he’s naturally confident. As he stared down Jonathan Rivers, his most recent opponent, all nerves disappeared and were replaced with a single perception:
“‘I’m about to mess this dude up,” he thought. “‘This dude is getting beat up tonight, and there’s no doubt about that. I might take a few punches, but I’m coming out on top.’”
He did admit, though, to having nerves before the fight. But all of that dissipates into the bright arena lights as soon as they radiate off of him.
“I get in there, the lights are shining on me, music’s playing, the announcer’s calling my name,” Shires said. “The adrenaline is rushing through me; the nerves are going through me. As I’m walking out there, it’s so euphoric.”
Clearly aware of Shires’ not-so-distant background as an all-county wrestler, Rivers kept his distance. He threw a kick, but Shires caught the leg and executed a takedown. After getting a mounted position, he rained punches down on his opponent before the referee ended the match in just 130 seconds.
That exact scenario is something that Shires and his team at Wildside have practiced for.
“When I came to Wildside, I was new so I didn’t know anyone except a few people,” he said. “But as I got to know everyone, I eventually formed a bond with everyone and got to understand who they are and why they’re doing MMA.
“Getting in the room with them and punching people in the face and being punched in the face, it’s just something about it that makes you want to come back and do it again. The team there is amazing.”
His team at Cumberland is supportive of his budding fighting career, too.
Shires signed to wrestle collegiately with the NAIA program, and James Hicks, the head coach of the Phoenix, actively encourages his new star wrestler to continue throwing hands in the octagon.
“He supports me 100%,” Shires said. “I can’t ask for a better college coach… He believes in me, he trusts in me. I’ll give him all my attention, all my trust. I’m going to work under him so hard to become a national champion. For him to say ‘yes Sammy, go out there. Do your thing.’ It makes me feel good and … I feel I know that he trusts me to do my thing out there.”
Shires has no plans of stopping either sport any time soon. During wrestling season, he’s a Phoenix, through and through.
His goal is, of course, to become a national champion – something he’s prepared to give his all for.
But once the offseason comes around, it’s back to throwing punches and taking names. It’s even something he thinks about doing once his years of collegiate wrestling end.
“Go pro, that’s something I want to do in the future,” Shires said. “I think a lot of people want to see me go pro, too.
“That’s another reason why I fight, is the people that support me, the people that want to watch me. It makes me feel that I’m worthy of going out there and training.”