The new leader of the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency could be named within 60 days, and interim director Jason Maxedon is a contender for the job.
“Yes, I intend to apply,” Maxedon said at Thursday’s meeting of the Tennessee Fish & Game Commission.
In coming weeks, the 13 Commission members will interview applicants and vote for their choice to replace retiring TWRA Executive Director Bobby Wilson.
Wilson’s retirement, announced last month, becomes effective Sept. 1 and Commission chairman Angie Box expects to have his replacement on board before then.
“We’d like to have it done in 30-60 days,” Box said. “Under state regulations we have to publicize the position until June 13. We will then interview the applicants on Zoom, and bring the finalists in for interviews before the Commission. There’s no hurry; we will take our time and select the best person for the job.”
Meanwhile the Agency’s operation will continue uninterrupted under the direction of Maxedon, a native of the West Tennessee town of Newbern. He has been with the TWRA for 22 years in various roles. He holds Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees from UT.
Lebanon’s Chris Richardson had served as the Agency’s Deputy Director and was considered a leading contender for the top job until his abrupt dismissal last week for undisclosed reasons. The TWRA’s General Counsel Tracey Boyers and Associate Counsel Thomas Moncrief also were terminated.
The firings were not discussed during Thursday’s meeting at TWRA headquarters in Nashville. Emily Buck, TWRA Director of Communications, said, “Details are not being shared, per HR guidance and out of respect for their (individuals’) privacy.”
Thursday’s agenda consisted of updates on various issues, including proposals regarding turkey hunting.
Among the proposals from the public was reducing the spring limit from three to two gobblers, and putting jakes (year-old birds) off-limits.
TWRA Turkey Coordinator Roger Shields said neither proposal will be enacted for next season, and is optimistic the turkey population is stable. He said this spring’s harvest of 29,940 gobblers is “not too far off” the past five-year average of 33,422.
Joe Benedict, Wildlife & Forestry Chief, said no changes will be made in the statewide deer hunting regulations for this season. Some minor changes will be made on specific Wildlife Management Areas, with details about each WMA provided in the new Tennessee Trapping and Hunting Guide.
The Commission will consider a future increase in the number of elk tags issued, but the number of permits and the application process for this fall’s hunt will remain intact.
Also discussed were ways to increase the harvest of deer in Chronic Wasting Disease states. Hunters are encouraged to take more deer in the CWD Zone to help contain the deadly disease, which continues to spread.