Ally 400 moves to prime-time
GLADEVILE – Hoping to build on its past two successful seasons, Nashville Superspeedway races into a new year marked by some major changes.
It starts with a new leader at the helm – Matt Greci, who replaces Erik Moses as the track’s senior vice president and general manager.
Another change: the Superspeedway’s June 25th NASCAR Cup race has been moved into a prime-time night slot.
And biggest of all: NSS is expected to have a new local racing partner starting this year -- Nashville’s historic Fairgrounds Speedway. The official announcement is expected any day.
“It’s an exciting time,” Greci says. “I intend to focus on the team, and on growing more events for our track.”
Greci, 38, is a native of Grandy, CT, and a graduate of Wingate University. After 16 years in administration at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Greci last year joined the NSS staff under Moses.
He moved to Mt. Juliet with wife Jamie and sons McCoy, five, and Wesson, three.
“Having been at Nashville Superspeedway for 10 months and going through our big NASCAR weekend is an advantage,” Greci says.
“I’ve also had a chance to become acquainted with the community. My family and I feel at home here.”
Just over two decades ago this little rural community became a dateline for national racing news, and there have been few dull moments since.
Dover Motorsports opened the track in 2001 but closed it after a sputtering 10-year run marked by anemic attendance and the loss of its premier IndyCar races.
The facility re-opened in 2021 with a blockbuster announcement: It had landed a big-league NASCAR Cup race, which would spell the difference between failure and success.
Near the end of 2021 came another stunner: Dover sold the facility to Speedway Motorsports, Inc., (SMI) which added the track to its national racing empire.
Moses left at the end of last season to join the Fiesta Bowl and was replaced by Greci.
“Most of my past duties have been behind-the-scenes,” Greci says. “Now I’ll be playing a more public role. It will be different, and I’m looking forward to it.”
The biggest impact on area racing will be the anticipated takeover of Fairgrounds Speedway by SMI.
Over a year ago Nashville mayor John Cooper announced an “agreement in principle” to grant SMI a 30-year lease to operate the Metro-owned facility.
The deal has yet to be finalized, but is reportedly imminent.
SMI hopes to secure a Cup race for the Fairgrounds to go with the one at the Superspeedway.
“Our company sees Nashville and the region as a two-race market,” Greci says. “The increased interest and exposure will be positive for both tracks.”
NASCAR has scheduled June’s third annual Ally 400 under the lights, instead of an afternoon start as in the past. The prime-time slot is expected to increase the nationwide TV audience.
“Night racing is the coolest experience,” Greci says, “and ours will launch NBC’s NASCAR coverage making it even more special.”
The Superspeedway has two years remaining on its four-year NASCAR contract, and its June 23-25 races have their title sponsors secured, including: the Rackley Roofing 200 truck race, the Tennessee Lottery 250 Xfinity Series race and the Ally 400 Cup Series main event.
With NASCAR celebrating its 75th anniversary and the Superspeedway coming off two seasons of competitive big-league racing, 2023 figures to be an eventful year.
“It’s going to be fun,” Greci says. “I’m looking forward to it.”
Tickets for the June 23-25 race weekend are available by calling 1-866-RACE-TIX or by visiting www.nashvillesuperspeedway.com.