GLADEVILLE – NASCAR Tuesday announced its 2022 Cup Series schedule, and Nashville Superspeedway’s date is June 26 for the track’s second annual top-tier race.
“We couldn’t be more pleased,” said track president Erik Moses. “We didn’t necessarily need to keep the exact date we had this year (June 20) but its close, and we like the continuity.”
The Camping World Truck Series and Xfinity Series schedules have not been announced, but Moses anticipates the track’s two races will be run on the same weekend as the Cup race, as they were this season.
“I don’t expect any surprises,” he said, referring to the track’s truck and Xfinity schedules.
Next year’s Superspeedway Cup race will be the second of a three-year contract with NASCAR, and based on this season’s success, a contract extension is almost certain.
Ally will again sponsor the race, known as the Ally 400.
This year’s Cup race drew a 37,000-seat sellout, plus additional spectators in the infield and track side, and the truck and Xfinity crowds were respectable.
“We are thrilled to once again welcome NASCAR’s top talents in 2022 and build upon the excitement here in Middle Tennessee that started this past June,” Moses said in a press release from track owner Dover Motorsports.
“We received a tremendous response from our inaugural NASCAR Cup Series weekend and are looking forward to providing an enhanced and improved race-day experience inside and outside the grandstands,” Moses said.
The only glitch in this year’s race weekend was traffic snarls, especially prior to the Cup race, and Dover officials are working to resolve those problems before the next race.
The winner of the Superspeedway’s Cup race, Kyle Larson, is the favorite to win the championship, as the playoffs head to Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend.
Dover president and CEO Michael Tatoian said having the Superspeedway winner in such a spotlight casts a positive glow on the track.
“It’s great to have our winner rated so highly,” he said.
Along with Larson, the Superspeedway’s other winners will be on hand for the NASCAR Champions Week in Nashville Nov. 30-Dec. 2.
NASCAR had stated prior to the season that it was eager to re-enter the booming Nashville sports market. It had held top-tier races at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway for 37 years, before leaving in 1984.
The Superspeedway operated for 10 years, then was closed for 10 due to poor attendance for its second- and third-tier NASCAR races. Dover officials re-opened the track this year, convinced that having a premier Cup race would make it a success, and the inaugural event met all expectations.