Young Wilson County racers Hunter Wright and Chase Johnson went into last week’s seven-race marathon at New Smyrna (Fla.) Speedway with high hopes, but came home in low spirits.
Both were caught up in other drivers’ mishaps, wiped out their new cars, and got their seasons off to a rocky start.
“It was disappointing,” said Johnson, 15, a sophomore at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy. “We went down there with a new car and brought home a wrecked one.”
Johnson, who finished 10th in the first of the seven Late Model races, was running 6th in the second race when he crashed.
“I got hooked into the wall,” he said. “My car was totaled.”
Wright, after a strong start – three top 3’s in the first three races – made a similar exit in the fourth race.
“I took the lead on a late restart, then got wrecked,” he said. “I started on the pole, had a fast car, and had a good shot at winning until that happened.”
Wright rolled out a backup car for the next race, but it too was caught up in a crash.
“We tried to put a bandage on it, but it didn’t work out,” he said. “So we loaded up and came home with two torn-up cars.”
Wright doesn’t know how the setbacks will impact plans to run more regional races this year.
“We’ll have to access where we are, sponsor-wise,” said Wright, who works and drives for legendary team owner Wayne Day in Millersville. “It’s definitely not how we had hoped to start out.”
Wright and Johnson will run a full schedule at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway, starting April 2. Both are expected to be among the championship contenders, along with fellow Wilson County racers Dylan Fetcho – the 2020 champion -- and Bennie Hamlett. A third local driver, William Hale, is not running a full schedule this season.
Zamora goes national: Lebanon’s Brittney Zamora was one of seven women drivers featured in commercials during Sunday’s Daytona 500 to promote the new “Busch Light Accelerate Her” program.
Anheuser Busch plans to invest $10 million in “promoting and advancing” the racing careers of the seven drivers. Details about exactly how the investments will be made remain vague.
Zamora’s racing plans this season are indefinite, aside from running the six-race “Show Me the Money” series at Montgomery (Ala.) Speedway. Her sponsor in the series will be Rackley WAR Racing.
The team fielded the Pro Late Model car Zamora drove to victory last October at Fairgrounds Speedway, becoming the first female to win a premier race in the track’s history and attracting national attention.
Zamora last year moved to Lebanon from Washington state to pursue her racing career, choosing Lebanon because a friend lives there.