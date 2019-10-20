LEBANON -- Cumberland committed a crucial turnover and had a punt blocked for a score as No. 11 University of the Cumberlands defeated the Phoenix 26-8 Saturday at Nokes-Lasater Field.
Cumberland (3-3, 1-2 MSC) offense took to the air as QB Joseph Rushin threw 33 passes, completing 18, for 174 yards and a TD.
The offense collected 256 yards of total offense with 174 yards through the air.
The typically run heavy offense was held to 82 rushing yards after rushing for an average of 202 yards in their first five games.
The Phoenix shut down the Patriots offense in the second half after giving up a couple long touchdowns early in the game.
CU forced two redzone turnovers and held the Patriots to 271 yards and only 61 yards after intermission.
Ian Hafner caught a career-high nine passes for 73 yards. Redshirt freshman Shaw Niblett had three receptions for 51 yards -- including a 30-yard touchdown.
Jon Carrothers led the Cumberland defense with 10 tackles.
Tyler Martin-Miles added six tackles and one interception. Martin-Miles also had three pass break ups.
Jace Capps added a sack to bring his season total to 7.5 sacks on the season, recovered a fumble and had a tackle for loss.
Patriots running back Maritize Smith ran for two touchdowns on 23 carries for 137 yards.
Quarterback Josiah Robbins completed only 9 passes on 21 attempts for 140 yards and one touchdown and one interception.
Linebacker Tyler Pendleton was all over the field registering 14 total tackles the most on the game for either team.
CU was flagged a season-high 14 times for 83 yards.
The Phoenix will take on MSC in-state rival Bethel Saturday, Oct. 26 in the annual homecoming game.
Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. at Nokes-Lasater Field.