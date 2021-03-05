As part of its monitoring of the spread of invasive Asian carp, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency asks fishermen to notify the agency of any of the fish they catch, nine inches and under.
The fish can be frozen or kept on ice until collected.
Fishermen can opt to send a photo to ans.twra@tn.gov along with information about the date and location of the catch.
The spread of Asian carp poses a threat to the state’s billion-dollar sports fishing industry by competing against native species in the food chain and also being a hazard to boaters and water skiers when they leap from the water.
Duck blind input - The TWRA is soliciting comments from waterfowl hunters as it ponders changes in how public blinds are distributed.
Email comments to: TWRA.HuntingComments@tn.gov.
The Agency is considering making more duck blinds available for shorter terms, which would allow more use by more hunters.
Free Hunter Ed classes - The Young Sportsman turkey hunt is coming up March 27-28, and taking a Hunter Ed class is mandatory for youngsters – or anyone else born after Jan. 1, 1969 -- to get a license.
Due to ongoing COVID precautions, the TWRA has partnered with the NRA to hold the classes on-line. The classes are free, compliments of the NRA. Registration information is posted at www.tnwildlife.org.
Anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969 must complete a TWRA-approved Hunter Ed class in order to get a hunting license. Under the new on-line process, the former field-test is not required.
License reminder -Hunting and fishing licenses expired at the end of February. They can be renewed at most outdoors outlets, or on-line at the TWRA website.
Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com Please include a contact telephone number.