A coyote in California recently attacked four people, biting a three-year-old child and prompting wildlife officials to warn the public to be wary of the animals.
Since migrating into Tennessee in the 1980s, coyotes have become widespread across the state, including in cities and suburbs where they are most dangerous. Coyotes in those areas gradually lose their natural fear of man.
Although attacks on humans are rare, encounters are becoming more commonplace as the coyote population increases. In residential areas, coyotes are known to prey on small dogs and cats.
Wildlife officials advise not leaving pet food or food scraps outside, because it can attract coyotes.
If a coyote is spotted near a residence, avoid it. If it behaves in a threatening manner, contact local law-enforcement officials or animal-control specialists.
Carp sought: The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is asking fishermen to notify the agency of any Asian carp caught that is 9 inches and under, as part of its effort to track the spread of the invasive species.
The carp can be frozen or kept on ice until collected. Or fishermen can send a photo to ans.twra@tn.gov along with information about the date and location of the catch.
The spread of Asian carp poses a threat to the state’s billion-dollar sports fishing industry by competing against native species in the food chain. They are also a hazard to boaters and water skiers when they leap from the water.
Hunter Ed reminders: The Young Sportsman turkey hunt is March 27-28, and completing a Hunter Education class is mandatory for youngsters – or anyone else born after Jan. 1, 1969 -- to get a license.
Due to ongoing COVID precautions, the TWRA has partnered with the NRA to conduct the classes on-line. Registration information is posted at www.tnwildlife.org.
Under the new on-line process, the former field-test is not required.
Also, hunting and fishing licenses expired at the end of February. They can be renewed at most outdoors outlets, or on-line at the TWRA website.
Details about license requirements and the range of options is available in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.
