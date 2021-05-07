Hunters for the Hungry provided 567,000 meals for Tennessee’s needy during the past deer season, bringing the total to 8.2 million since the program was started in 1998.
Managed by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, Hunters for the Hungry arranges for commercially-processed venison to be donated to churches, charities and other organizations which distribute it to the needy in their communities. Second Harvest is among the participants.
Some deer processing plants process the donated venison for free, others offer discounts. The TWF helps defray the costs to participating hunters.
Only commercially processed venison can be donated.
For information about participating this coming season, visit msimcox@tnwf.org or consult the Wildlife Federation’s website.
Deer expo: Deer hunters can score and compare antlers during a May 22-23 gathering at the Farm Bureau Exposition Center located on the grounds of the Wilson County Fairgrounds, Lebanon.
Among other activities, a Big Buck contest will be held.
For information about entries or tickets visit www.TnDeerExpo.com or call Wes Stone at (615) 289-9551.
Hunting proposals: The Tennessee Fish & Game Commission considered proposals about the upcoming hunting season during at last week’s meeting at Cedars of Lebanon State Park, and will afford a chance for public input before any changes are finalized.
The Commission set the migratory game bird seasons and got an update on the invasive Asian carp problem.
Details are available on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org.
Boating fatalities: A collision between two boats on Douglas Lake last week left one person dead and another in serious condition.
The TWRA said one boat was participating in a bass fishing tournament when the collision occurred.
In another incident a kayaker drowned on Stones River after capsizing.
The TWRA is investigating both incidents.
State parks input: Visitors to state parks and natural areas can submit suggestions and comments about their management for the next decade.
The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation will consider the input as it implements a management strategy called TN 2030: Tennessee State Recreation Plan.
Details about the plan, and how to submit ideas and suggestions, is available at tnstateparks.com.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.