Radnor Lake was among the state parks and natural areas that observed National American Eagle Day on June 20.
Started in 1995, the day pays tribute to the national symbol and provides educational opportunities and reminders about eagle protection.
A half-century ago the bald eagle was an endangered species in the U.S. due to a variety of reasons, including the use of pesticides that got into eagles’ food chain and rendered their egg shells too brittle to hatch.
Restoration efforts were launched, and by 2007 the eagle was removed from the endangered list and was prolific in many areas, including Reelfoot Lake in Tennessee. Today they continue to expand their territory, including Radnor Lake, not far from downtown Nashville.
Radnor Lake, like many other parks, has an aviary center in which eagles and other birds of prey can be viewed. The captive birds were injured and cannot survive in the wild.
Elk applications: The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is taking applications for the 13th annual elk hunt and other big-game quota hunts.
This fall’s elk hunt will offer seven permits for the gun segment, seven for the archery hunt and one for the youth hunt. The deadline for applying in July 23.
Applications can be submitted at TWRA license outlets or on-line at www.gooutdoorstennessee.com.
Detailed information about the hunts is posted on the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org.
Conservation raffle: Tickets are on sale for the Tennessee Conservation Raffle, which last year generated over $1 million ($1,146,560) for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s wildlife habitat management and conservation efforts.
The raffle is arranged and overseen by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation, which partners with the TWRA in various conservation causes.
This year’s top prize is $50,000 toward the purchase of any Ford vehicle.
Other choice prizes include deer, waterfowl and turkey hunting packages and a $5,000 “outdoor adventure” package, plus 100 other prizes.
A single ticket costs $20, two cost $30 and 10 cost $100. They can be purchased on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation website -- www.twrf.net.
The drawings will be held Aug. 17.
Stream grants: The TWRA is offering five grants of $1,000 each to communities, schools and civic groups as part of its “Clean Stream” project to clean up streams and do some planting.
To apply, contact Della Sawyers at (615) 781-6577 or della.sawyers@tn.gov.
Calendar contest: Entries are being accepted for the annual Tennessee Wildlife calendar competition. Photos must be of Tennessee wildlife, flora, natural scenes and settings.
The deadline is Sept. 10. For details visit www.tnwildlife.org.
