The 2020-21 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide is out and available at most area outdoors outlets for free.
The Guide explains several changes in hunting regulations and procedures, the most notable being the “Tag Before You Drag” rule.
When a turkey or deer is killed, it must tagged or checked in with a smart phone before transporting.
The paper tags can be printed out at gooutdoorstennessee.com. To make sure the tags don’t get wet and tear or become pulled loose they can be laminated, or – more simply – covered with strips of Scotch tape.
BOAT SALES SOARING - Despite the pandemic – or maybe because of it – boat sales are soaring nation-wide.
During a time of year when boat sales are normally slow, the Boating Trade Association reports sales are up for 70% of dealers. Boats are selling so fast that some East Tennessee dealers are having trouble keeping them in stock.
More and more people are going boating and participating in other outdoor recreational activities because of pandemic restrictions on indoors activities.
The only negative is that the increase in boating has created congestion on some urban lakes, resulting in an increase in accidents.
HUNTER ED CLASSES - With some hunting seasons underway and more starting soon, the TWRA reminds anyone born after Jan. 1, 1969 they must complete a Hunter Education class in order to get a license.
The classes can be taken on-line. For details, visit www.tnwildlif.org to consult the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide. The Guide also has information about a migratory bird license required to hunt doves (covered by certain licenses) and other license regulations.
TRAP SHOOT - For information about the Cedar City Gun Club’s upcoming events and activities, contact Kerry Hale at khale386@gmail.com.
