During its recent monthly meeting, the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission was given an update on the state’s quail-restoration efforts, including radio-tagging some birds to track their movements.
A similar program involving tagging turkeys is also underway.
Over the past decades wild quail have virtually vanished in many areas of the state and biologists don’t know why. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has devoted considerable effort and funding into various projects to determine the cause(s) and come up with solutions, but so far with little success.
BUI arrests: TWRA officers made 21 Boating Under the Influence (BUI) arrests over the July 4 weekend as part of a continued crackdown.
Six serious boating injuries were reported, along with several other minor accidents.
Elk hunt applications: The TWRA is taking applications for the 13th annual elk hunt and other big-game quota hunts.
This fall’s elk hunt will have seven permits for the gun segment, seven for the archery hunt and one for the youth hunt.
The deadline for applying in July 23.
Applications can be submitted at TWRA license outlets or on-line at www.gooutdoorstennessee.com.
Detailed information about the hunts is posted on the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org.
Calendar contest: Entries are being accepted for the annual Tennessee Wildlife calendar competition. Photos must be of Tennessee wildlife, flora, natural scenes and settings.
The deadline is Sept. 10. For details visit www.tnwildlife.org.
