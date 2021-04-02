The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation invites public input on a plan for the management of state parks and natural areas for recreational purposes for the next decade.
The plan is called TN 2030: Tennessee State Parks Recreation Plan. The input from the public will be considered when decisions about the parks’ future management.
Details about the plan, and how to submit ideas and suggestions is available at tnstateparks.com
Pritchard honored: Gov. Bill Lee has designated March 31 “Mack S. Prichard Day” in tribute to the state’s first naturalist and archeologist.
A new $2.4 million visitors center at Cummings Falls State Park last year was named in Pritchard’s honor.
Popular writer dies, magazine folds: Mid-South Hunting & Fishing, a popular regional outdoors magazine produced by famous fisherman Bill Dance, is folding.
This month’s final issue is dedicated to the memory of staff writer Joe Sills, who died recently from COVID-related health problems.
Lebanon’s Joey Mallicoat contributed a monthly fishing report to the magazine on Old Hickory and Percy Priest Lakes.
Although the print edition is discontinued, an on-line version may continue.
License reminder: With spring fishing season underway, anglers are reminded about license requirements. An array of licenses is available.
Details about license requirements, options and costs are available in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide, available for free at outdoors outlets.
Licenses can be purchased at most outdoors outlets or on-line at the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org.
Fishermen are also reminded to make sure their boat registration is current.
Contact info: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.