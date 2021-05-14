The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation has cited ten of the state’s 56 state parks and natural areas for their performance in the “Go Green” program.
The parks honored are Radnor Lake, Burgess Falls, Bicentennial Capital Mall, Cumberland Trail, Cummings Falls, Johnsonville, Nathan Bedford Forrest, Paris Landing, Rock Island and Standing Stone.
Information about all of the state parks’ services and activities is posted on their individual websites.
Spring squirrels: Spring squirrel season opens May 8 and runs through June 13.
Bag limits and other regulations are the same as in the traditional fall season.
Kayak fatalities: Two kayak fatalities recently occurred within a week, and investigations are underway to try to determine the causes.
A kayaker drowned on Stones River, followed a few days lake by another fatality on Chickamauga Lake.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is attempting to determine what happened.
Kayaking has exploded in popularity, and the TWRA reminds kayakers to always wear a life jacket and observe other safety precautions.
Free Fishing Day: The TWRA will hold its annual Free Fishing Day on June 12, which also kicks off Free Fishing Week, during which anyone 15 or younger can fish for free during through June 18.
A license is not required to fish in public waters during that period, but permits may be required on private lakes.
For details, consult the Tennessee Fishing Guide, available for free at most outdoors outlets.
