With the peak summer boating season underway, and amid an increase in boating accidents across the state, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency continues its crackdown on violations, especially Boating Under the Influence (BUI).
In Tennessee it is illegal to operate a boat with a Blood Alcohol Content of .08 percent or above, just the same as it is to operate a motor vehicle on the highway.
Penalties may include fines, jail, boat impoundment and loss of boating privileges.
Boaters are reminded that the hot sun, wind and motion of the boat may intensify the effects of alcohol.
Elk deadline near: The deadline is July 23 for applying for the 13th annual elk hunt and other big-game quota hunts.
This fall’s elk hunt will have seven permits for the gun segment, seven for the archery hunt and one for the youth hunt.
Applications can be submitted at TWRA license outlets or on-line at www.gooutdoorstennessee.com.
Detailed information about the hunts is posted on the TWRA website, www.tnwildlife.org.
Conservation Raffle: Tickets are on sale for the Tennessee Conservation Raffle, which last year generated over $1 million ($1,146,560) for the TWRA’s wildlife habitat management and conservation efforts.
The raffle is conducted by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation, which partners with the TWRA in various conservation causes.
This year’s top prize is $50,000 toward the purchase of any Ford vehicle. Other choice prizes include deer, waterfowl and turkey hunting packages and a $5,000 “outdoor adventure” package, plus 100 other prizes.
A single ticket costs $20, two cost $30 and 10 cost $100. They can be purchased on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation website.
The drawings will be held Aug. 17.
Calendar contest: Entries are being accepted for the annual Tennessee Wildlife calendar competition. Photos must be of Tennessee wildlife, flora, natural scenes and settings.
The deadline is Sept. 10. For details visit www.tnwildlife.org.
