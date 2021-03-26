Fishermen are invited to offer comments and suggestions to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, and the input will be considered when future regulations are enacted.
Comments can be mailed to: Fish Comments TWRA; Fisheries Management Division; 5107 Edmondson Pike; Nashville, TN 37211.
They can be emailed to: fishingreg.comments@tn.gov. Please include “Fishing Comments” on the subject line.
The deadline for submissions is April 19. They will be taken into account when the Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission sets the regulations at it August meeting.
Whitetails meeting: An organizational meeting to form a local chapter of Whitetails Unlimited will be held March 27 at 5 p.m. at the Wilson County Fairgrounds Expo Center. For details call J.R. Murphy at (615) 970-2831.
Mutant deer found: A deer with a “hairy eyeball” was found recently in the East Tennessee community of Farragut.
TWA biologists believe the condition was a mutation that began at birth.
The deer, which was observed behaving oddly, was tested by biologists and found to have Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease. EHD sometimes occurs naturally and is not related to the deadly Chronic Wasting Disease. The deer was tested for CWD and the test was negative.
So far CWD has been confined to a few counties in West Tennessee.
License, Hunter Ed reminder: Spring fishing and turkey season are hand, and hunters and fishermen are reminded licenses expired Feb.28, and completing a Hunter Ed course is mandatory for first-time purchasers.
Licenses can be renewed on-line or at most outdoors outlets. Hunter Ed classes also can be taken on-line for free, complements of the NRA and TWRA.
Details about license requirements and a variety of options are available in both the Tennessee Fishing Guide and the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide, available for free at outdoors outlets.
A link to the Hunter Ed classes is on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact telephone number.