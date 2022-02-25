GLADEVILLE – In a move that indicates future expansion of Nashville Superspeedway, a staff executive has been added to assist track president Erik Moses.
On Friday NSS owner Speedway Motorsports Inc. announced Matt Greci will join the Superspeedway staff as Vice President of Events and Operations.
Greci, who has spent the past 16 years as an executive at SMI’s Charlotte Motor Speedway, will assist Moses in the day-to-day operation of the facility, management and logistics for the July 24-26 NASCAR weekend, and work with Moses “to recruit and produce new events throughout the year.”
SMI president and CEO Marcus Smith, added, in a press release:
“Matt has an extensive history of producing exceptional, fan-based events and building lasting relationships with industry partners. He will be an asset to Erik and the entire Nashville team as we grow the facility as an entertainment destination.”
When SMI purchased the track from Dover Motorsports last November, it was speculated it would eventually expand the facility as it did after purchasing Bristol Motor Speedway – increasing the track’s seating to 160,000 and brining in an array of new events.
Last year’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race was a 38,000-seat sellout, fueling speculation about a track expansion.
Moses says there are no immediate plans in that direction, and seating will remain the same for this year’s June 24-27 NASCAR tripleheader weekend.
Tickets for the three races – Cup, Xfinity and trucks – are on sale at the NSS website and at 800-RACE-TIX.
Fairgrounds goes national: The May 7 ARCA race at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway will be nationally televised on the USA Network.
Another highlight on the schedule is the July 9th SRX race, also nationally televised, featuring some of the sport’s top present and past racers.
The track launches its 66th season April 2 under the operation of Illinois-based Track Enterprises.
A takeover by SMI, announced “in principle” last November by Nashville mayor John Cooper, has yet to be finalized and there is growing doubt that it will be.
Rim getting revved: Veterans Motorplex, formerly Highland Rim Speedway, opens its season March 19 and will introduce a new Late Model division.
The 2022 racing schedule, along with special events and ticket information, is posted on the track’s website.