2,500 parking places to be added -
GLADEVLLE – How do you top a sellout?
“That’s a good question,” chuckled Erik Moses Monday when asked about the tough act he has to follow in his second season as President of Nashville Superspeedway.
Last year’s inaugural Cup Series race played to a 38,000-seat packed house.
“That was a great way to reopen our track and welcome NASCAR Cup Series racing back to Middle Tennessee,” Moses said. “We intend to build on that energy excitement. We have several things planned this year to enhance the experience for our fans.”
The most notable change for fans will be improved parking and traffic flow – the one criticism about last year’s tripleheader weekend.
This year the parking fee will be included in the ticket price, alleviating congestion and backups at parking lot entrances. Officials also expect to have 2,500 additional parking spaces ready by June.
Moses said there will be more fan-experience entertainments, including day-long live music, to create “a tailgating atmosphere.”
During the off-season the Superspeedway was bought by Speedway Motorsports Inc., from Dover Motorsports. Moses said the new ownership will not bring about any immediate changes – including adding more seats despite last year’s demand.
“We’d rather have a waiting list than empty seats,” Moses said.
Selling more tickets to the Cup Series companion events – a Camping World Truck Series race and an Xfinity Series race, which did not sell out – is an objective.
Tickets to the general public are now on sale at nashvillesuperpeedway.com and 800-RACE-TIX.
The Feb. 6 Busch Clash at the LA Coliseum drew over four million TV viewers, and that surge of interest is expected to carry over into Sunday’s Daytona 500 season opener. Moses will be in attendance.
“This will be my first Daytona 500 and I’m looking forward to it,” he said.
“I’ll be having some business meetings with fellow track officials to exchange ideas, but I’ll also be there to enjoy the race.”
The road to the Cup championship that starts Sunday at Daytona will wind through Gladeville with the June 26 Ally 400. Kyle Larson won last season’s race as part of his dominating dash to the title.
“It was great to see our race champion go on to be crowned the Cup Series champion,” Moses said. “Our fans get to see the greatest drivers in NASCAR.”
Moses noted NASCAR’s new “Next Gen” cars will make their first run on the Superspeedway’s unique 1.3-mile concrete track.
“It’s going to be interesting and exciting,” he said. “As great as last season was, we’re going to work hard to make this one even better. That will always be our goal.”
This year’s Superspeedway schedule:
Friday, June 24
7 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Rackley Roofing 200
Saturday, June 25
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series Tennessee Lottery 250
Sunday, June 26:
4 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400
For tickets or information visit https://www.nashvillesuperspeedway.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/2/2021/09/29/22_NSS_Ticket-Pricing-Chart.jpg or call 800-RACE-TIX.