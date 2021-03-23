GLADEVILLE – Nashville Superspeedway unveiled Tuesday its sponsor for its NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race – the Rackley 200 – and three Cup drivers ran tire tests for the first time in a decade on the re-opened 1.33-mile "D" oval.
Rackley Roofing president Curtis Sutton, a Lebanon resident, said he is proud to sponsor the June 18 truck race that kicks off a NASCAR tripleheader at the Superspeedway.
“I’ve been involved in the truck series for sometime, and I know this will be an exciting race,” said Sutton, who partners with Willie Allen to field a truck driven by Timothy Peters.
“We’re pleased to have the Rackley name and brand as part of our partnership,” said Superspeedway president Erik Moses. “We’re expecting an exciting season. Fans are anxious to get out.”
Track owner Dover Motorsports earlier this year announced Ally as the corporate sponsor of the June 20 Cup Series feature. A sponsor for the track’s June 19 Xfinity race has not been announced.
On hand for yesterday’s announcement was retired NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip from Franklin, and NBC racing commentators Dale Jarrett and Steve Letarte. NBC’s coverage of the NASCAR schedule begins with the Superspeedway weekend.
Waltrip said he is an “ambassador” for the track and “a strong supporter,” who is willing to assist in any way he is needed.
“When you’re fortunate enough to have a legend in your backyard, you use his support,” Moses said. “Darrell has been very generous with his time and very generous to me.”
Meanwhile, three Cup drivers conducted Goodyear tire tests on the 1.33-mile concrete "D" oval. Kurt Busch drove a Chevrolet, Christopher Bell a Toyota and Chase Briscoe a Ford.
“Basically what we did was put some laps on the tires, and Goodyear will analyze them,” Busch said. “I think it’s great that we’re coming back here. Nashville is a great town, and this is a different type of track. That’s what makes it fun.”
A tire compound designed specifically for the concrete track will be developed for the June events, in hopes of making for more competitive racing.
Although the track struggled with low attendance during its previous 10-year run, Dover believes having a premier Cup race will spell success the second time around.
Waltrip notes that the market has evolved in recent years.
“Nashville always had lots of race fans,” he said, “but it has lately become the hub of racing and that’s why NASCAR is anxious to get back here. The timing is perfect.”
In addition to the revival of the Superspeedway, Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway is expected to undergo a major overhaul, and this summer’s Music City Grand Prix road race has attracted international attention.
“They are different kinds of racing, and I don’t see a conflict,” Waltrip said. “It’s great for the sport.”
Tickets are on sale on the Superspeedway’s website or by phone at 866-RACE-TIX.