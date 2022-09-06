GLADEVILLE -- NASCAR Tuesday announced Nashville has again been chosen to host its season-ending Champion Awards Week, and having the eyes of the racing world on Music City will cast a warm glow on nearby Nashville Superspeedway.
“I’m super-excited,” NSS president Erik Moses said. “It’s great to have our entire industry descend on Nashville to celebrate our drivers and our sport. It’s great for our fans. I love it, and I hope it continues to come here forever.”
The nationally-televised event will be held Nov. 30 and Dec. 1. The highlight will take place in the Music City Center with the crowning of champions in NASCAR’s three touring series: Cup, Xfinity and Camping World trucks.
The awards ceremony and attendant activities were moved to Nashville from Las Vegas in 2019 and was an immediate hit with drivers, sponsors, media and fans.
Concerts, driver appearances and other fan attractions will be part of the downtown festivities.
“We’re delighted to brings the celebration to Nashville once again,” said NASCAR marketing official Pete Jung. “The city’s energy and passion for motorsports never ceases to amaze me.”
NASCAR’s inaugural awards ceremony was held in New York City in 1981, with Franklin’s Darrell Waltrip crowned champion. It was moved to Vegas in 2009, and from there to Nashville.
Last season’s Cup champion, Kyle Larson, won the Superspeedway’s June race on his way to the title. This year’s Superspeedway winner, Chase Elliott, is in the playoffs and a contender for the crown, along with Larson.
“It’s always great to see our winner walk across the stage at the champion’s ceremony,” Moses said. “I’ll take that any time.”
Moses said the Superspeedway will likely be involved in some of the Lower Broadway fan activities, as it was last year, but no specifics have been decided by the track’s first-year owner, Speedway Motorsports, Inc.
The 2023 schedules are expected to be announced any day, and Moses anticipates getting Junes dates for its three series’ races, as were the two previous seasons.
The Superspeedway’s inaugural Cup race in 2021 was a 38,000-seat sellout, but this year’s attendance was down approximately 6,000, likely due to forecast rain and thunderstorms that persisted far into the night.
One change next season will be a different truck series sponsor. Camping World will discontinue its sponsorship, and Craftsman – a former truck title sponsor – will return.
“We welcome Craftsman back,” Moses said, adding that the change will likely not impact the series nor the host tracks, other than a change in signage.
Information about NSS ticket sales will be announced once the schedules are known.