GLADEVILLE – Early fan response to big-league NASCAR racing coming to Nashville Superspeedway this summer has been so encouraging that 15,000 seats are being added to meet the anticipated demand.
“We’ve received an outpouring of support,” track president Erik Moses said yesterday in announcing the seating expansion. “This response underscores why NASCAR wanted to bring its premier series back to Nashville.”
The 15,000 temporary seats will be added to 25,000 permanent grandstand seats, giving the track a seating capacity of 40,000 for its June 18-20 NASCAR tripleheader.
When the track opened in 2001 it had 50,000 seats – 25,000 permanent grandstands seats plus 25,000 temporary bleacher-type seats. But many of the seats went unused, prompting Dover Motorsports to downsize the seating. Empty seats continued to plague the track throughout the ensuing decade, which led to Dover eventually suspending operations.
Last summer Dover announced plans to re-open the facility, this time with a premier NASCAR Cup Series headliner.
During the track’s first decade of operation, Dover was unable to secure a Cup race, and fans failed to turn out for the second-tier Xfinity and third-tier truck races. IndyCar races likewise didn’t draw well.
Dover is convinced the Cup race will make the difference between then and now. The June 20 Ally 400 will be the first Cup race run in Middle Tennessee in 37 years, since NASCAR discontinued its two annual races at outdated Fairgrounds Speedway.
Cup racing’s return to the Nashville area has created a national sports buzz. Nevertheless, Dover is proceeding cautiously with 40,000 seats for the opener, and plans to add more, according to demand.
A seating of 100,000 was initially projected for the track, which, if realized, would make the Superspeedway Middle Tennessee’s largest sports facility.
Despite the early enthusiasm and optimism, Moses notes there are still some unknowns, starting with lingering effects of the COVID pandemic. Depending on the evolving situation, seating at sports events may continue to be restricted this summer.
Even before the pandemic struck, attendance at most NASCAR tracks had plunged for a variety of reasons – from a stale economy to lackluster racing.
Whether NASCAR can revive its golden era of the 1980s and 1990s when Sports Illustrated called it “America’s Hottest Sport” remains unknown. But the early signs are promising, starting with building more seats.
Tickets for the June races are on sale at NashvilleSuperSpeedway.com or by calling 800-RACE-TIX.