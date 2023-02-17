New Jersey environmentalists blame off-shore windmills for the death of at least nine whales that have turned up in the vicinity of the giant structures.
They claim windmill-related problems – from water disturbance created by the spinning turbines to maintenance of the structures – are distressing and disorienting whales and other marine life.
Some marine biologists dispute the theory. They insist the recent whale fatalities are not related to the windmills. However, they are unable to offer an alternate theory for the unprecedented number of deaths.
Meanwhile, land-based windmills kill an estimated million birds annually, including federally-protected eagles, hawks and vultures.
Flocks of smaller birds are drawn into the giant spinning turbines and killed, and their carcasses attract raptors and vultures, which in turn are killed.
Conservationists contend the relatively small amount of electricity generated by wind farms is not worth the toll they exact on wildlife, and their desecration of the environment.
Elk permits: Applications are being taken for this fall’s elk hunt, with a deadline of Feb. 22. Details are posted on tnwildlife.org.
Applications can be made at any TWRA office, license agent, on-line at gooutdoorstennessee.com or on the TWRA Mobile App.
A total of 14 permits will be issued: seven for archery, six for gun, and one for the Youth Hunt.
One hunt will be raffled off by the Tennessee Wildlife Foundation as part of its annual fund-raiser.
The East Tennessee hunts are not until October, but applications are being taken earlier this year to give the selected hunters more time to plan and prepare.
Trapping classes: The TWRA will hold free trapping classes Feb. 24-26 at the Buffalo Ridge Refuge in Humphreys County. To register visit gooutdoorstennessee.com.
Small game seasons winding down: Rabbit and quail seasons run through Feb. 28, and squirrel season for the first time has been extended to March 15. Spring squirrel season is May 13-June 11.
License changes: Holders of annual hunting and fishing licenses are reminded that licenses no longer expire at the end of February, as in the past, but on the date they were issued in 2022 and are good for 365 days.
A wide range of license options are listed in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide, along with regulations and requirements.
Licenses can be purchased at most outdoors outlets or on-line at the TWRA website tnwildlife.org.
Trout fishing: The TWRA is in the process of stocking wintertime trout, and a list of stocked waters is posted on the Agency website, tnwildlife.org.
The daily limit is seven, and a trout license is required to fish for them, even if no trout are kept.
Youngsters 12 and under are exempt, and a Lifetime License or Sportsman’s License fulfills the requirement.
Contact information: Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact number.