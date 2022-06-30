Mt. Juliet brothers Peyton and Dalton Hamlett are battling for position on the track in the point standings at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway.
Peyton, 20, is second in the Limited Late Models, five points out of first, while big brother Dalton is third, eight points on back.
On the track, there’s no brotherly love.
“We’ve raced against each other a lot over the years, so this is nothing new,” Peyton says about the tight standings. “We both want to win, and we race each hard but clean. That’s the advice our dad (Bennie) always gives us: race to win, but remember that’s your brother next to you.”
Dalton calls it “a friendly rivalry.”
“Like all brothers, we want to beat each other in whatever we’re competing in,” he says. “I want to win, and if can’t, I want Peyton to win.”
Their next battle comes Thursday, July 7, in a warmup for the July 9 SRX Racing Series second annual race at the track. It will be nationally televised, and includes such notable drivers as Helio Castroneves and Tony Stewart.
Meanwhile, a tight battle among some Wilson County drivers has shaped up in the premier Pro Late Model series, where a question mark hangs over points leader Cole Williams of southern Indiana. He was recently released by Rackley W.A.R. Racing for undisclosed reasons, but will continue to race in a car provided by his father.
Lebanon’s Dylan Fetcho is second in the standings, six points behind Williams.
Gladeville’s Hunter Wright is third and Mt. Juliet’s Case Johnson fourth.
Bennie Hamlett, the family racing patriarch, is 13th.
Bennie won 32 races at three different tracks over the decades – at Nashville, Carthage and Highland Rim – and is one of the sport’s most respected racers.
“Everything I know, I learned from my dad,” Peyton says. “He has the experience and the know-how, and I wouldn’t have been able to do it without him.”
Mom Connie also shares in the family’s racing success.
“She’s been there every step of the way, supporting and encouraging us,” Peyton says, adding with a laugh: “You have to give her credit for putting up with us crazy racers.”
Fairgrounds update: Speedway Motorsports, Inc. (SMI) is close to finalizing the takeover of Fairgrounds Speedway, according to sources close to the process.
But that’s been reported since November, when the announcement was carried nation-wide, and has yet to take place.
SMI has offered to pay the city of Nashville $1 million a year in rent for a 30-year lease to operate the Metro-owned facility.
SMI hopes to keep local racing while bringing back the NASCAR Cup Series, a proposal endorsed by Chase Elliott after he won Sunday’s race at Nashville Superspeedway.
“It would be the best race we run,’’ Elliott said.
Superspeedway ratings: Sunday night’s Ally 400 drew 2.9 million TV viewers, up from the 2.6 who tuned in last year for the track’s inaugural Cup race.
Despite a stormy forecast, the crowd was estimated at 32,000, down slightly from last year’s 38,000-seat sellout.
The 2023 NASCAR schedule is expected to be released soon.