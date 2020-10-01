For humans, the deadliest animal in North America is not the grizzly, cougar or rattlesnake.
It’s Bambi the deer.
Every year, thousands of motorists are injured – some fatally – in collisions with deer. Damage to vehicles runs into millions of dollars.
Fall is the prime time for accidents, with deer darting recklessly across roads. Some claim its due to hunting season – that the deer are fleeing from hunters, causing their frantic behavior.
Nonsense.
Visit any state park or natural area where deer are protected, and you’ll see them running and darting through the woods in autumn. It has nothing to do with hunting. It’s all about romance.
Fall signals the start of mating season, known as the rut. It is triggered by shortened daylight, cooler weather and perhaps other factors we don’t understand.
The rut starts in September and lasts into January. The gestation period is about 6 ½ months, and Mother Nature doesn’t want all does to breed at the same time, so that all the fawns won’t be born at the same time next spring in case of flooding or cold snap.
In Tennessee, the rut peaks around mid-November. But increased deer activity starts well before that and continues long afterwards. That period of activity is when motorists need to be on the lookout.
Normally-wary bucks suddenly go bonkers, doing things like charging their reflection in storefront windows and ignoring humans. A big 8-pointer once almost run over me as I sat under a tree with my muzzleloader. He was chasing a doe that came bounding by. I could have reached and touched him.
He ran a short distance, gave up on the doe, and began shredding some bushes with his huge antlers. They are now hanging on my wall.
Does are receptive to bucks’ advances only at certain times, which is why they go racing through the woods with the bucks in hot pursuit. Neither the pursuing bucks nor the fleeing does heed where they’re going – including across roads in front of traffic.
When driving through deer county, which nowadays includes the suburbs, slow down and keep alert, especially along woods and brushy fields from where deer can suddenly dart. If one deer runs across the road, expect more to follow.
If a deer dashes in front of you before you can brake, sometimes it’s better to hit the deer than to swerve to avoid it – if there is oncoming traffic, for example, or a steep embankment that your car might go over.
If you hit a deer and your vehicle is damaged, try to steer it off the road, out of the way of other traffic.
Never approach an injured deer; flailing hooves are dangerous. Call law enforcement and let them handle it.
Distracted deer won’t watch out for us, so it’s up to us to watch out for them.