Larry deer car

Deer don't always look out for traffic.

 LARRY WOODY

It’s about the time of year when normally-wary bucks become as giddy as teenagers on prom night and chase does with reckless abandon.

It’s fall mating season – the “rut” – and when the bucks are in hot pursuit, neither they nor the does they are chasing look before crossing a road.

