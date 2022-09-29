It’s about the time of year when normally-wary bucks become as giddy as teenagers on prom night and chase does with reckless abandon.
It’s fall mating season – the “rut” – and when the bucks are in hot pursuit, neither they nor the does they are chasing look before crossing a road.
Contrary to some media reports, the increased activity is not due to autumn hunting pressure. The deer aren’t fleeing hunters. If you visit a state park or other protected natural area you’ll see the same frenzied activity every fall, even though no hunters are in the vicinity.
The deer are simply responding to their most powerful instinct – to mate and propagate the species.
Deer-auto collisions increase every year for two simple reasons: more deer and more autos.
It’s not just the increase in automobiles, it’s also where the automobiles are traveling. As suburban sprawl creeps across Middle Tennessee, traffic is increasing in once-rural areas inhabited by deer.
At the same time, deer are invading the spreading suburbs. The burbs provide food and cover, and there is no hunting and relatively few predators.
Herds of deer browse on lawns, in city parks and on golf courses, traveling to and fro amid tangles of traffic.
Deer-auto collisions cost motorists millions of dollars a year in damages, in addition to causing serious injuries. More people are injured by deer – or deer-caused accidents – than by any other wild animal.
What’s the solution? There is none, aside from allowing hunters to contain the deer population and remaining vigilant when driving through deer country – which nowadays is just about everywhere.
Deer are normally most active at dawn and dusk, but during rutting season they’re on the move around the clock. They may dart across a road at any time.
All motorists can do is slow down and remain alert for roadside movement. When one deer crosses the road, chances are more will follow.
If a deer suddenly darts in front of a car, sometimes it is safer to hit it than to swerve to miss it, depending on the traffic and terrain. Swerving into oncoming traffic, for example, or sailing off a steep embankment could be worse than colliding with the deer.
If a deer is hit and the car still runs, drive on to where you can pull well off the road, and call for assistance.
Never approach an injured deer. It will be panicked and frantic, and thrashing antlers and hooves are dangerous. Report the accident to law enforcement officials and let them handle it.
During mating season, deer won’t look out for us. We have to look out for them.