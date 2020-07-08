I’m not replacing John Sloan as outdoor writer for The Wilson Post. You can’t replace the irreplaceable.
I’m simply filling John’s vacant seat in the press box. He died last month following a lengthy illness. I won’t attempt to write like he did. Nobody can. John Sloan wasn’t merely a great outdoor writer, he was a great writer -- who chose the outdoors as a topic.
I read him for decades, including his 33 years with The Post, and we were good friends. He was a rollicking storyteller, live and in print. Years ago we went to Alabama on a fishing trip and I laughed non-stop for three days. It was like fishing with Jerry Clower. My ribs ached for a week.
In addition to being a gifted writer, John was also a rodeo rider, rodeo promoter, hunting and fishing guide, acclaimed photographer, radio and TV host, and musician. He believed life was meant to be lived, and he squeezed out every drop.
During his later years John counseled and consoled those who battled the demons of alcohol and drug addiction. It was deeply personal for him.
I’ve met many inspiring personalities during my half-century of newspapering – from Bear Bryant and Muhammad Ali to Mickey Mantle, Arnold Palmer and Richard Petty – and I include John Sloan on that list.
I covered countless Super Bowls, Kentucky Derbies, NCAA Final Fours, Indy 500s, Daytona 500s, heavyweight boxing championships, college football bowls and just about every other sport over the years. I also wrote about the outdoors.
I grew up in Crossville, and as a teenager in the mid-1960s I wrote a column for our hometown paper titled “Outdoors on the Plateau.” In 1965 I sold my first national magazine story to Fur, Fish & Game.
In 1966, after graduating from then two-year Martin Methodist College, I enrolled at Belmont University and became an outdoor writer for The Tennessean.
Outdoor Editor Bob Steber (who came up with the BASS acronym for Ray Scott’s new fishing league) was ill, and sports editor Raymond Johnson needed a backup.
That launched a 40-year career with The Tennessean, interrupted by a two-year Army hitch and Vietnam tour.
For some reason, the Army thought an English Lit major would make a good combat infantryman.
Thirteen years ago I accepted an early-retirement offer from The Tennessean, and a week later was asked to write outdoors and racing for the Lebanon Democrat. (During my 40 years at The Tennessean I also covered NASCAR.)
I was pondering a second retirement when The Wilson Post position came available, affording a chance to work with long-time friend and sports editor Tommy Bryan.
I was also motivated by the revival of the Superspeedway in Gladeville. Its annual NASCAR Cup race will rank among the nation’s premier sports spectacles, with lots of great stories.
I live in Nashville, but my Lebanon connections run deep – all the way back to my days as a prep writer in the early 1970s when I covered Campbell Brandon and his dazzling Lebanon High Devilettes.
Campbell remained one of my favorite people over the decades.
In recent years I made numerous other friends in and around Lebanon, folks like Clarence Dies, Chuck Campbell, Jim Duckworth, Jamie Woodson and Roy Denney.
They are more than hunting and fishing buddies – they are among my best friends.
Included in that long litany is John Sloan. I’ll miss my pal.