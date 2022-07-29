Old Hickory Lake is one of nine nation-wide impoundments selected to receive part of a $1.6 million grant to improve fish habitat.
The grant is made through a partnership with Bass Pro Shops, and the Old Hickory Lake share is $121,000. It is the only Tennessee lake selected.
The money will be used to create fish-attracting structures around the lake, each marked by a buoy to enable anglers to locate them. The attractors will be in addition to numerous ones already put in the lake by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.
The work will start soon and is scheduled for completion by December of 2023.
Conservation raffle - Aug. 12 is the deadline for buying tickets for the annual Tennessee Conservation Raffle.
Tickets are available on the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Foundation website. A single ticket costs $20, three cost $50 and 10 cost $100.
Among the prizes is $50,000 toward the purchase of a new Ford truck, plus elk, deer, turkey and waterfowl hunts and assorted outdoors gear.
Proceeds support the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and various conservation projects by the TWRF.
Last year’s raffle raised $1.8 million and this year’s goal is $2 million.
Conservationist magazine - The Tennessee Conservationist magazine celebrates its 85th anniversary this year by offering a special subscription discount: six annual issues for $20.
The magazine is noted for its spectacular photography and coverage of the state’s wildlife, nature and outdoors issues and activities.