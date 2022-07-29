Larry fish attractor

More fish attractors, similar to this one, will be added to Old Hickory Lake as part of a grant to improve fish habitat.

 LARRY WOODY

Old Hickory Lake is one of nine nation-wide impoundments selected to receive part of a $1.6 million grant to improve fish habitat.

The grant is made through a partnership with Bass Pro Shops, and the Old Hickory Lake share is $121,000. It is the only Tennessee lake selected.