Larry fish attractor

Old Hickory Lake is getting more fish attractors.

 Larry Woody

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, assisted by volunteers including coaches and members of the Mt. Juliet Fishing Team, has constructed 400 fish attractors to be placed in Old Hickory Lake this spring.

The fish attractors will be marked by special Bill Dance Signature Lakes buoys so fishermen can locate them. The structures are designed to attract and hold various species of fish, including bass, crappie and bluegill.