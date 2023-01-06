The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, assisted by volunteers including coaches and members of the Mt. Juliet Fishing Team, has constructed 400 fish attractors to be placed in Old Hickory Lake this spring.
The fish attractors will be marked by special Bill Dance Signature Lakes buoys so fishermen can locate them. The structures are designed to attract and hold various species of fish, including bass, crappie and bluegill.
In addition to the fish attractors, two large rock humps and two 75-foot rock reefs will be constructed in the lake as part of a fish habitat-enhancement program.
Old Hickory Lake was among nine impoundments selected nation-wide to participate in a $1.6 million habitat grant.
Boat, fishing show: The annual Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo will be held Feb. 3-5 at the Farm Bureau Expo Center on the Wilson County Fairgrounds.
Detailed information about show times, seminars, displays and tickets is available on the Tennessee Boat & Fishing Expo website www.tnboatexpo.com.
Lebanon CWD test site: A locker has been placed at Cedars of Lebanon State Park in which hunters can deposit deer heads to be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease.
The locker is located at the park’s maintenance building and is open during regular park hours.
A TWRA biologist will collect the heads and send them to a lab to be tested for the deadly deer disease that has spread throughout West Tennessee.
So far no case of CWD has been reported in Middle Tennessee, but biologists believe it could arrive eventually.
The disease is fatal to covids (deer, elk, moose) but there is no evidence it is transmitted to humans, other wildlife or domestic animals.
Trout stockings: The TWRA’s annual winter trout stockings are underway in waters across the state. A list of Middle Tennessee stocking dates and locations is available at www.tnwildlife.org.
The daily limit is seven, and a trout license is required to fish for the stocked trout, even if none are kept. Youngsters 12 and under are exempt, and a Lifetime License or Sportsman’s License fulfills the requirement.