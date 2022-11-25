A rare albino deer named “Ole Caney” by residents around Chapel Hill has been mounted and placed on display in the Town Hall.
The deer was struck and killed by an automobile last winter. Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers who recovered the body of the solid-white buck decided it should be preserved, and arranged to have it mounted.
The deer had been observed for years by area residents, and was believed to be about eight-and-a-half years old – twice the normal life-span for a buck in Tennessee.
Albino deer are protected from hunting, which helps account for the buck’s longevity.
Thursday Night Tournament: Nashville angler Chad Jones won the 19th annual Thursday Night Tournament season championship with a total weight of 178 pounds, 6 ounces.
The tournament is fished on Percy Priest Lake out of Long Hunter State Park.
Danny Crockett of Old Hickory took second place (177.6) followed by Franklin’s Scott McGuire (82.04), Smyrna’s Barry Steele (82.4), Nashville’s Andy Jennette (68.9) and Mt. Juliet’s Erik Baxter (68.9).
Steele landed the largest largemouth (5.47) and Jones the biggest smallmouth (4.33).
For information about next year’s tournament contact Jennette at (615) 972-0735.
Fishing proposals: The Tennessee Fish & Wildlife Commission will vote on a number of fishing regulation proposals at its next meeting.