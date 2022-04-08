Young Mt. Juliet racer Peyton Hamlett got the season off to a fast start last Saturday night at Nashville’s Fairgrounds Speedway with a strong second-place finish in the Limited Division.
But the night wasn’t so great for Peyton’s brother Dalton, and even less-so for their dad Bennie.
Dalton was spun out in the Limited race, and Bennie came in a disappointing 19th in the Pro Late Model feature.
“I was tickled to death for Peyton,” Bennie says, “and Dalton also ran a good race (finishing 8th) till he got spun. But I’m really disappointed in mine.”
Bennie, 52, carried high hopes into his 34th season, after struggling last year. But his car’s handling was never right, and he was unable to keep pace with the leaders.
“I had 110% expectations and delivered 20%,” he says. “It didn’t go like I’d planned, and I feel like people are kinda looking down at me, like it’s my fault.”
But, he adds: “We’re going to make some big changes, and I guarantee you we’ll get it fixed by the next race (April 16).”
Hamlett, one of the track’s most veteran and popular drivers, ran his first race in 1988. Over the years he won 32 races at Nashville Speedway, Highland Rim Speedway in Ridgetop and Riverview Speedway in Carthage.
Last year he landed a top sponsor in Town & Country Ford, and everything seemed in place for a great season. But mechanical problems plagued him from start to finish, and he ended up 15th in the standings.
Last off-season a talented new crew chief, Randall Young, joined the team, adding to Bennie’s optimism.
“I’m not giving up,” he says. “I’m going to keep working as hard as I can. I can still have a good year.”
Peyton, meanwhile, felt victory slipped through his fingers when time expired as he chased down leader Jeff Templeton.
“I was closing fast, and I think I could have passed him if the race had gone the scheduled distance,” Peyton says. “But the laps have to be completed in a certain amount of time, and time ran out before the final laps could be completed.”
Still, the 2nd-place finish puts Peyton in the front of the championship standings.
“The championship is my goal this year,” says Peyton, 20, who once said he grew up in such a racing-dedicated family that “motor oil runs in my veins.”
Dalton, 26, was a college football prospect as a two-way lineman at Wilson Central High before a knee injury ended his career. That’s when he replaced football with racing.
Peyton says racing against his big brother “is a blast. We had a good race going the other night before Dalton spun, and we’ll have some more good ones this season.”