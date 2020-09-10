Memorial Dove Shoot: The annual Jim Donnell Memorial Dove Shoot was held Tuesday, Sept. 1, opening day of dove season, drawing hunters from throughout Wilson County.
The hunt was preceded by an auction, with funds going to the American Lung Association. The event was hosted by the late Donnell’s wife Sandy, and was also in memory of John L. Sloan. The Lebanon outdoor writer was an avid supporter of the annual charity hunt.
New deer, turkey rules: Deer hunters are reminded of a new rule this season requiring kills to be tagged before they are removed from the field.
The “Tag Before You Drag” rule is explained in the new 2020-21 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide, available at most area outdoors outlets, and on the TWRA website, tnwildlife.org.
When a deer or turkey is killed, a paper “kill tag” must be attached to it, or it must be checked in on a smart phone before transporting.
The paper tags can be printed out at gooutdoorstennessee.com.
To keep the paper tags from getting wet and tearing loose, they can be laminated with strips of Scotch tape or encased in a small plastic bag attached to the animal.
Disease monitored: With deer archery season opening Sept. 26, followed by muzzleloader season and gun season, the TWRA will be monitoring the Chronic Wasting Disease situation.
The deadly deer disease has been found in 11 West Tennessee Counties, designated as the CWD Unit, and biologists fear it will spread further.
Hunters or anyone else spotting a deer acting erratically – staggering and stumbling – or severely emaciated, is asked to contact the TWRA.
Detailed information, including regional phone numbers, can be found in the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.
Hunter Ed reminder: Squirrel and dove seasons are underway and more hunting seasons will be opening soon, and the TWRA reminds those born after Jan. 1, 1969 they must complete a Hunter Education class in order to get a license.
The classes can be taken on-line. For details, visit tnwildlif.org to consult the Tennessee Hunting & Trapping Guide.
Email area outdoors news and photos to larrywoody@gmail.com. Please include a contact phone number.