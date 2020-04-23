It was late April, foggy and warm. The late Mickey Pope and I launched my boat at the now defunct Old Hickory boat ramp.
It was just coming dawn and I never even started the big engine.
On the first point we caught seven, not a one under three pounds. In the cove at Hermitage Landing, before there was a campground, we wore them out.
We were throwing crawfish-colored, 1/8 ounce jigs with U-2 pork rind trailers. The bass were stacked up and were a mixture of smallies and largemouth.
Just as it got good light, we hit the roadbed at the end of Bird Island. It was bada-bing, bada-boom.
One fish after another. Now it was all smallies. They were in about 10 feet of water and just eating us alive.
Now we did not know it but there was some kind of famous, big money tournament going on out of Fate Sanders.
I think thirty-something pounds won it and maybe $5,000. This was when it was a 10-bass limit.
Well we probably had that many that would weigh 45-50 pounds. We kept a few, threw most back.
This was in the heyday of Priest. In late April into mid-May we fished almost every afternoon.
Mickey was a part owner of Belle Meade Buffet and got home about 3:30. It was a three-minute drive to the boat ramp and we would be on the water by four. It was not at all unusual for us to catch 20 bass by dark.
We fished a lot at night, too. Nothing fancy, no black lights, we just knew where to go and what to throw. Our number one lure was a black, 1/8 ounce, Bumble Bee spinner bait. Backup was a black or purple, 1/8-ounce, hair jig with a pork trailer. We caught a lot of fish and quite often, never started, the big engine. We let everyone else burn the gas.
Once we fished the Tuesday night tournament out of Elm Hill and took everyone’s money.
Made some folks mad cause they never heard of us.
We fished other waters, especially a hidden lake in Humphreys County. We caught a lot of fish.
When the weather was perfect -- drizzly or light rain -- we fished Center Hill. We caught a lot of fish.
On sunny days, we fished Old Hickory. We caught a lot of fish.
Mickey was an excellent angler. He understood what equipment to use and how to use it.
He was as comfortable in a float boat or in the big bass boat. We fished Canada a lot -- caught a lot of walleye.
Mickey was a great friend and I miss him.