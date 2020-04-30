About 30 years ago I started occasionally writing for a magazine about trophy deer. Then I met the editor and we became friends. At that time, I had no idea he was a master artist. I thought you might enjoy how that came about. Meet my friend Mike Handley. JLS
More than 20 years have passed since I sat in an old truck, listening to the man behind the wheel explain what it’s like to have an artist’s sight.
The driver who so desperately wanted me to see through his Mr. Magoo eyeglasses was the wildlife artist Ney Park (now deceased), about whom I was to write a newspaper story.
Ney steered onto the country road’s overgrown shoulder, parked, retrieved his pad and the old metal tackle box full of watercolor paints, and then directed me to look at an overgrown field.
“What do you see” he asked, knowing full well I was going to rattle off grass, trees, an old fence, and maybe throw in the word brown, which I did.
“Do you not see the purple in that dead grass, the blues in the shadows, or how the sun sets fire to the western edge” he responded, dipping his brush in spit and then applying layers of color to the open page on his lap.
Squinting hard, I looked from field to pad, and then I understood what separates an artist from a kid with crayons, a writer from a hack, and a cordon bleu from a Boyardee.
That lesson changed my life.
It’s perfectly acceptable to say “I saw a buck chasing a doe,” which evokes a concise image. The late Ernest Hemingway, one of my favorite writers, would surely approve.
As editor of a deer hunting magazine, I read, write and edit more stories in a week than most hunters will digest in a year. This includes not only the contents of the three magazines in our publishing house, but also the competition’s.
On a typical day, I see the phrase “buck of a lifetime” 14 times. Even newer phrases like “big buck down” (or BBD) and “dirt nap” are becoming tiresome.
I like to spice things up when I’m the storyteller. Throw in the occasional HD image, to unleash your imagination by sharing what my artist’s eye saw.
“The buck’s nose was so close to the doe’s tail – she zigging, he zagging – they looked like a broke-back fishing lure.”
I composed that line in my head after witnessing a buck chasing a doe through a creek bottom, fairly certain I’d coined the perfect analogy. Even now, I can clearly picture a jointed Pikie lure tied to some monofilament.
I ran the line by my buddies in deer camp that week; just dropped it into my midmorning report inside the Silverado’s cab.
It stung a little when nobody said, “Dude, that’s an awesome analogy.”
My only consolation was that the phrase didn’t draw blank stares, which is what happened earlier that week when I opined as to how a fondue pot might be more welcomed at some hunting clubs than someone with a crossbow.
I think maybe I should’ve substituted “a guy wearing a thong” for fondue pot, since the latter sort of slipped from the lexicon after the 1960s.
Seriously, though: Getting no reaction was the best reaction.
The most appropriate language sometimes flies below the reader’s radar. If the analogies are too complicated or flowery, if they reference ever-changing pop culture (guaranteed to befuddle either young or old), or if used too often, this kind of writing can double-lung a story.
This is why a hack-weary magazine editor I know once told an aspiring contributor: Don’t write like a writer. He didn’t want to see the purple in the words.
My advice, should you ever write the story of your successful (or even unsuccessful) hunt, is: Don’t write like everyone else. And don’t wear a thong at deer camp.
NOTE FROM SLOAN: Years after this Alabama native wrote the above-referenced article on Ney Park, he began painting wildlife himself. You can see his work – Mike Handley Art – on Facebook.
I couldn’t have said it better.