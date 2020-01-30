Said it many times, I hate February. Can’t even spell it right and hate that Valentine thing.
I like Valentine, Nebraska, though. But anyway, coming into February I used to go somewhere and get sick.
They call it the SHOT Show -- stands for Shooting, Hunting, Outdoor Trades.
Big deal and everybody that went got sick. Called it the SHOT Show crud.
Then, we went to Harrisburg, PA and got sicker. Called it the Harrisburg crud.
Then they started the APA show for archers and we got sick again.
I stopped going to any of them, maybe 15 years ago. Still can’t spell Harrisburg.
But in March, coming to Gaylord Hotel at Opryland, is a hunting outdoor manufacturers show. I got press credentials. Reckon I will go. But that is March.
So, in a couple days it will be February. Thought I might bring you up to date.
December and January have not been good months. Been to a bunch of doctors, none of them seem to know what exactly is wrong with me.
I know. I am old.
See, I got up one morning, blew my nose and completely blew out my left ear – totally deaf.
Then, as it was 13 years ago, for no reason, I started falling down. This time, there was an added dimension. I could not tell if it was morning and I was just getting up, or if it was night and was going to bed.
Think about that. Didn’t know whether wind my butt or scratch my watch.
Now, feature this: For most of my adult life, I have read four to six books a week. Now, I can’t see well enough to read. Have to keep one eye closed. Doc Schenk, figured out the problem and I have four new pair of glasses. I’m writing this with one eye closed.
So let’s add another wrinkle. My entire life has been spent in the outdoors.
Now, I am afraid to leave my own yard and to some extent, am afraid to even get too far out in it.
So we get to the reason for this column. Word of my problems spread. From across the outdoor community, folks have been calling and emailing.
Some, I have not had contact with in 50 years.
Outdoor writers and guides and just old friends, have been calling to check up on me. Men and women email or call daily. I cannot say how much I appreciate this. This is especially true of two females. I know this has been a tremendous strain on my wife, Jeanne. But my dog The Libby, has been such a comfort.
She knows when it is a bad day. I just wanted -- needed to say how much I appreciate all the support.
I don’t know what February will bring.
I need to catch some fish. I need to cook some more gumbo and for sure, I need to get back in Sports Village and get some of my strength back.
I have things yet to write and things yet to read.
So, thanks to all. Let’s have a good year.
And if I writer something that doesn’t quite make se3nse, please cut me soke slack.