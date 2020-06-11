The following is the final column submitted to The Wilson Post by the late John L. Sloan. In over 32 years writing for this publication, he never missed a deadline. Rest in peace. TB
The fog laid low on the water and the dew was heavy on the boat and it was just dawn when we launched the boat at Hermitage Landing Marina.
We putt-putted out to the rock pile and we were throwing white and silver flukes and the rock fish/hybrids (or stripers, I have never been able to tell the difference) for about fifteen minutes. It was non-stop action.
Then we decided to make a move.
We went to the long point at the mouth of Old Hickory Cove.
Russell was throwing a crawfish-colored jig and I was throwing a Baby Bass tubular and the fish wanted it.
As we moved down the bank into what is now a campers area the fish were eating it up. At one point we got into a school of Kentuckies and we filled the live well.
After a bit we moved to what is formally known as the Mickey Pope roadbed and there the small mouth were in numbers.
Then we moved to what we refer to as Midway Island as it is between Elm Hill and everywhere else.
There on a ledge that went from 12 feet to 90 feet the bass were stacked up.
I don’t remember what year it was but I know it was early June and the fog that morning lay thick on the water and you could not see to run the boat.
The dew was heavy and everything was wet and our beards were soaked by the time we started fishing but by the time the sun came up the fishing was just about over.
But those early June days can be fantastic.
There were days on Center Hill and Dale Hollow in early June when we absolutely slaughtered them.
Those days are gone. The days of great fishing on Center Hill, Dale Hollow and Percy Priest are gone.
I don’t know what has happened to them but I suspect tournament fishing has had a great impact.
But I do know the days such as Russell, Mickey and Harold Dodson knew no longer exist. We all fished together and those days are gone.
The five-fish limit is a good thing the catch, weigh and release of tournament fishing is an even better thing.
Tournaments have done a great deal to promote fishing for young anglers and other anglers.
But they are hurting fishing, just my opinion, you may agree or disagree but I don’t care.