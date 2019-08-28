At least 45, probably closer to 50.
That is how many newspaper columns I figure I have written about the opening day of dove season.
See, this column has been running in Wilson County for 45 years.
Prior to that, I scribbled some for the Portales News Tribune in Portales, NM, (would you believe I was the sports editor and when I started, we still had hot type?), and I wrote for The Daily Boomerang in Laramie, WY.
So, I reckon, close to 50 dove season opener, columns. Not much else to say.
It opens, as always on Sept. 1 this coming Sunday at high Noon. I feel certain it will be hot.
The limit both for the day and in possession on that first day is 15. Stop shooting at sundown.
After opening day, you start shooting at sun up -- or thereabouts. Hey, don’t shoot low flying birds and don’t trespass. I suggest you bone up on the regulations.
Most likely, I’ll be at the 9th annual Jim Donnell Memorial benefit shoot at the family farm.
Great cause -- American Lung Association. Silent auction with a ton of neat items and superior food.
Most of all, good fellowship. I’ll have a box of shells, for my Remington, 870, 20-gauge. I’ll probably shoot a dozen times -- shoulder won’t take much more -- and maybe I’ll actually hit something.
See, I am not much of a wing-shot. I use to be able to hit quail and sometimes ducks. Not so much doves and I have been missing them with regularity for 65 years.
Bob Hamilton, now, he can hit them and Mr. Herschel was one of the best. Not me. But, I have had a few non-typical hunts.
Once, on a field in Mississippi, one prepared by the Mississippi Game and Fish folks for a group of outdoor writers, I had a 15-bird limit in 18 shots.
I couldn’t believe it. I told the other writers, that was about average for me and never shot with them again.
Once, outside Portales, New Mexico hunting with the head football coach at Eastern New Mexico University, Jack Scott, I killed 15 doves and a rattle snake in 21 shots.
I reached to pick up a bird in a manzanilla bush and the snake had claimed it. He was coiled, ready to strike and I jumped, spun and fired, all in one move. The coach asked if I cared to try out for running back.
Deep in my memory is a hot day. The sun beat down on a recently picked cornfield near Kingsville, LA.
It was Sept. 1, 1956. I held a Winchester, red-letter, 20-gauge, single shot and two boxes of shells. I scanned the sky. The back story.
The field was part of the 1,000-acre Pineville State Colony, an institution for the developmentally disabled.
My father Dr. Sloan was the Superintendent -- he ran the place. It was like a small town hospital, dorms, schools and a farm that fed the residents maybe 800-1,000 and staff.
My adopted uncle ran the dairy and “arranged” to pick the corn three days before dove season opened. He was my mentor.
At sundown, I was out of shells and had one bird.
As I said, I miss a lot. Two weeks later, on the banks of the Cane River, I had four boxes of shells, shot them all…had one bird.
And then, one afternoon, near a small tank, as they call ponds in Texas, I dropped 14 doves in a row without a miss.
I then missed the next 20. I shot a box of shells and never cut a feather. That’s dove hunting.
So I’ll go, come this Sunday, go right after church.
I’ll buy some raffle tickets, bid on an item or two, eat some good food and tell some lies with the other hunters.
Then, I’ll go sit on dove stool and blow a few holes in the sky. It is opening day.
Gray rockets and empty pockets -- the story of my dove hunting.