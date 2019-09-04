A deer dies in the woods. Within 24-48 hours, the carcass is consumed by a variety of scavengers. The brain is not tested.
So, did it die of…what??? Unless we test the carcass, including the brain, how could we possibly know?
Since the discovery of Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) in Tennessee, there has been quite an uproar.
This is my take on CWD, a common sense look at CWD. I will, whenever possible, avoid the bio/techno-speak and put it in easy to understand terms.
But first an explanation.
I first heard the term in late 1969 or 1970 while a student at the University of Wyoming. It was discovered, to some extent in 1967, in Colorado.
But at that time, it was not known exactly what it was. The leader in research until her death, was the late, Beth Williams, a professor of veterinary science at the University of Wyoming.
That is how I came to hear of it. You see, I was one of her students and I know, we did not discover CWD.
We discovered the test for it. That is why, as I have always maintained, CWD has been with us as long as there have been cervidae -- members of the deer family.
It is present in all members of that family -- whitetail deer, mule deer, reindeer or caribou, elk, and moose. Except in the late stages, it is impossible to diagnose. It is a tremendous fooler (that is all fact).
Why it was never noticed is simple. It was. It was just assumed to be something else.
An animal dies in the wild, it is quickly consumed by scavengers and it vanishes.
It was not until we began studying penned animals that it came to our attention. Now here are some hard, irrefutable, facts.
* CWD is fatal, there is no cure.
* To date, there is no proof it can be transmitted to any animal other than a cervid.
* It is a slow-moving disease, often taking years to manifest itself. Until the final stages, there are no visible signs.
* Eating the meat of an infected animal has not proven hazardous to the consumer.
* There is no cure, antidote, or vaccination that will contain it.
* Common sense dictates that you not eat the meat of any animal that appears sick. Kill the animal, call a game warden.
* Unless it has been updated, CWD has been found in 26 states. (I suspect it is in every area that has a sufficient cervidae population.) We cannot find it if we don’t test for it.
* Much more, true, scientific study needs to be done.
Daryl Ratajzak, a good biologist, agrees with me to an extent but does not agree on some points. I am fine with that. We are all free to voice our opinions.
“Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) is like the real-life boogeyman of the deer world,” said Ratajczak.
“It’s that dreaded, powerful, evil being that folks are trying to cast out. Unfortunately, it is treated as a belief by many therefore it plays on people’s emotions and fears.
"If they don’t like hearing about the CWD boogeyman they simply dispel it by thinking it doesn’t exist or that it is harmless and has existed on our landscapes forever. All you have to do is google “CWD hoax” and you’ll find countless outdoor evangelists preaching their non-CWD gospel.
"The problem is, this boogeyman is real. The science is just now unraveling the complexities of this quickly spreading disease. Worse yet, it is much more complex than we ever imagined, therefore, science does not yet know how to slow it down. T
"his is scary stuff and unfortunately it leads to more and more people taking to the pulpit praying it goes away,” he said.
What we need to do is stop evangelizing and start studying. Let the science play out and discover new ways in which we can learn to live with the disease.
After all, the cures for many of today’s biblical diseases came from science after we decided to sit down and commit to understanding them.”
Those are hard facts. Now here are some of my opinions. Take them for what they are worth.
First of all, if you feed wildlife in your backyard or where you hunt, thereby, concentrating them, you are possibly contributing to the spread of CWD.
Here is why.
CWD is spread through tissue and bodily fluids-mucus, saliva, urine, feces, sperm, etc.
By concentrating animals, as in around feeders etc., you exacerbate that possibility.
The worst case is in the penning or farming of cervids.
The transportation of live animals and the transportation of animal parts, especially the head/brain can be major contributors and is illegal in Tennessee.
Proper disposal of animal carcasses with known CWD is extremely important because the disease can lay dormant in the soil for several years and still be infectious.
There is yet another equally important danger of CWD.
That is panic.
In some states, the attempted cure of CWD was worse than the disease. One of the major worries is hunters no longer hunting because they are afraid of CWD.
In some areas, thousands of deer were killed for no reason. The killing of deer will not stop CWD. It is of little value in terms of stopping the spread even if you kill them all.
This is a classic case of the cure being worse than the disease.
So, as you prepare for this hunting season, just keep this in mind.
1 Do not eat the meat of any animal that appears sick.
2 If you see an animal that appears sick or is acting strangely, kill it and immediately call a game warden. If you find a dead deer -- call a game warden.
3 Do not panic. CWD to date has not been transmitted outside the deer species. Just go hunting and enjoy the experience.
I have been “watching” CWD for close to 50 years and watching it closely for at least 25 years.
I have seen state after state react and overreact to CWD.
Does it spread? Sure it does and the more we test for it, the more we will find.
There are four major factors in the spread of CWD.
1 Cervid farming or penned animals.
2 Transportation of said animals from one area to another.
3 Transportation of infected animal part, especially the head and brain, from one area to another.
4 Feeding wildlife, especially deer in concentrated areas.
There is no case of a human ever catching CWD.
No case of cattle catching it…or any other non-cervidae species.
Just use common sense and hope the wildlife officials do as well.