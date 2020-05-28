We started at the big pool at the dam.
The fog lay low on the water and dawn came slowly to the Caney Fork we drifted down through the first set of riffles, our jackets wet with the dew, our beards laden with the fog.
The blue and silver lures sailed into the swirling backwater and slowly dawn came on the Caney.
The fishing for standard Caney trout was steady including rainbows and brookies and a few browns.
I had a neighbor who wanted four to smoke. I seldom eat Caney trout -- they taste too much like Purina. Nothing like wild trout, out West.
Ahead of us a blue heron gronked and on a flat down the river three deer began to cross.
As the sun broke above the trees we were finally able to shed our jackets which had been soaked in fog and dew.
In the swirl where the current rushed into the bank we picked up a couple of nice trout. I had my neighbor, taken care of.
Then we moved downstream, we found a place where the current reversed direction.
I spun the boat and we threw the famous blue silver-flash into the swirling current.
It was one of those mornings when things worked out well. We caught fish and we drifted along with the power of the little river along the gravel banks and the wooded shoreline.
The wildlife joined us, the blue heron checked to make sure we were playing right and up ahead a beaver slapped the water.
We stopped on a gravel bar and built a fire because we were cold. We drifted down to a place called Betty’s Island. Above the island the Smith Fork begins to blend with the Caney Fork.
There we caught several nice fish but we were not really fishing for fish, we just wanted a day outdoors.
Then the Gordonsville bridge came into sight.
It was not what we were looking for, we just drifted on and around the bend came the suck-point and a zinc mine and we threw the boat up on the bank just short of the whirlpool it created and for an hour we caught fish.
We stood on a gravel a bar and caught fish after fish, only one worth bragging about -- a nine-pound brown.
But early spring on the Caney can be a great day. I have been fishing The Caney Fork since 1972.
I have seen it change and deteriorate. But if you know the river as we do, then you can still find quality fishing.
Each year the currents change and the banks change and if you understand how to change with them, then you can still catch some quality fish.
On this day just before dawn as the fog lay heavy on the river and dampened our jackets and our beards we caught a nine pound brown.
We also had a dozen rainbows and half a dozen brookies.
It was one of the better days as the fog lay low and thick. That we caught plenty of fish and beat the sunrise over the river.